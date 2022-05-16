Ms Lange was found safe this morning by a search team scouring the national park area looking for Ms Lange, Lt Col Ekachai explained.
“Ms Lange is unharmed and safe. More details will be announced later,” Lt Col Ekachai said.
The good news comes a week after Ms Lange was last seen going for a morning walk from her hotel in Mai Khao last Monday (May 9).
Phuket officials, including officers from Tourist Police, Sirinath National Park and the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket airport, launched a full scale search for her last Wednesday (May 11) after they became aware that she was missing.
