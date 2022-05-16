Missing German tourist found safe

PHUKET: German tourist Barbara Lange, 75, has been found safe beside a lake in Sirinath National Park, Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police has confirmed.

tourismSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 May 2022, 12:32PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Ms Lange was found safe this morning by a search team scouring the national park area looking for Ms Lange, Lt Col Ekachai explained.

“Ms Lange is unharmed and safe. More details will be announced later,” Lt Col Ekachai said.

The good news comes a week after Ms Lange was last seen going for a morning walk from her hotel in Mai Khao last Monday (May 9).

Phuket officials, including officers from Tourist Police, Sirinath National Park and the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket airport, launched a full scale search for her last Wednesday (May 11) after they became aware that she was missing.