tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Missing German tourist found safe

Missing German tourist found safe

PHUKET: German tourist Barbara Lange, 75, has been found safe beside a lake in Sirinath National Park, Lt Col Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police has confirmed.

tourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 May 2022, 12:32PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Ms Lange was found safe this morning by a search team scouring the national park area looking for Ms Lange, Lt Col Ekachai explained.

“Ms Lange is unharmed and safe. More details will be announced later,” Lt Col Ekachai said.

The good news comes a week after Ms Lange was last seen going for a morning walk from her hotel in Mai Khao last Monday (May 9).

Phuket officials, including officers from Tourist Police, Sirinath National Park and the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) at Phuket airport, launched a full scale search for her last Wednesday (May 11) after they became aware that she was missing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 16 May 2022 - 13:17:42 

That’s was good news.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Female students face police over vicious attack on 11-year-old
Search for missing German tourist will continue, assures Vice Governor
Phuket Governor marks Visakha Bucha
Biden heralds ‘new era’ in US-Asean ties
Worried parents told kids’ jabs are safe
Phuket marks 32 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers
Australia PM makes final push for re-election
Helicopter to join search for German tourist
Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall
New marina plan eyes big spenders
Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset
Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday
No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR

 

Phuket community
Missing German tourist found safe

That’s was good news. ...(Read More)

Pandemic, or Endemic Epidemic? It’s all Academic!

Yes, yes, very entertaining. The Thai penchant to value fabricated appearance over actual substance ...(Read More)

Worried parents told kids’ jabs are safe

Keep the unvaccinated kids out of school. Problem solved. If parents want to believe the unfounded s...(Read More)

Helicopter to join search for German tourist

They should contact good ol' Inspector K. always first in such cases !...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

The usual moaning from the usual suspects. The good thing is that there are enough people who will v...(Read More)

Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

Sadly no amount of signs stop stupidity and let's face it our species has plenty of stupidity to...(Read More)

Helicopter to join search for German tourist

It saddens me to say that after 5 days I doubt she just got lost. Remember the woman who walked to t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Yes, most importantly get our own house in order. Until all the bad elements are gotten rid of Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

If they so desperately need the help of foreigners try paying for their skills. Since they do most o...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

Funny thing is, unless something has changed they don't give them visas and work permits, thus t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 