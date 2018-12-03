THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga

PHUKET: A 64-year-old Frenchman who became lost while riding across Phuket on motorbikes with his son yesterday has been found alive and well at a bungalow resort in Phang Nga.

Monday 3 December 2018, 03:52PM

Frenchman Jean Michel Paillereau, 64, has been found alive and well in Phang Nga. was Photos: Courtesy of the Karon Police

Frenchman Jean Michel Paillereau, 64, has been found alive and well in Phang Nga. was Photos: Courtesy of the Karon Police

The Frenchman, Jean Michel Paillereau, was with his son riding to Thalang on separate motorbikes yesterday afternoon (Dec 2), explained Lt Col Prathuang Pholmana of the Karon Police, who received the initial missing person report via a mutual friend.

The son reported that he and his father had pulled up alongside each other at the Koh Kaew Intersection at about 3:30pm, but the son lost track of his father soon after that.

“After Mr Paillereau failed to return to the Siri Phuket Hotel in Phuket Town, where they were staying, a relative of Mr Paillereau called a local friend, who called me to report him as missing,” Col Prathuang explained.

Col Prathuang posted across social media a notice for anyone finding Mr Paillereau to the police colonel directly on his mobile phone.

At about midday today (Dec 3), staff at Pranee Beach Bungalows in Takuapa, Phang Nga, more than 130 kilometres away, called Col Prathuang to inform him that Mr Paillereau had checked in at the resort at 1:45pm.

“And he is fine,” Col Prathuang said.

So far no explanation has been given as to why Mr Paillereau failed to turn around despite riding his rented motorbike across the bridge off Phuket and several hours more before coming to a stop, or where Mr Paillereau had spent the night.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Phuket airport taxi driver charges for deadly wipeout stall
Phuket van driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into street lamp
Police cave in to transport drivers’ parking demands
Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout
Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Chinese tour firm nominees arrested on Samui
Phuket police refuse to confirm or deny bail for Phoenix boat owner
No special ‘temporary’ driver’s licences for tourists
Phuket taxi driver dodges ‘flee the scene’, drunk driving charges

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand

 