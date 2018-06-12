Missing American tourist found dead in Surat Thani dam

SURAT THANI: The body of a missing American tourist was found floating near a privately-run raft resort at the Ratchaprapa dam yesterday (June 11), three days after he disappeared while swimming in the reservoir.

accidentsdeathpolicemarineBangkok Post

Tuesday 12 June 2018, 03:35PM

Members of a rescue team began searching for a missing American tourist at the Ratchaprapa dam in Surat Thani last Friday (June 8). The man’s body was found floating in the reservoir yesterday night (June 11). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

The body of Jordan William Scott, 30, was found near Ploenprai floating raft resort at the dam, said Viroj Rojjanajinda, head of the Khao Sok National Park. The American tourist went missing while swimming with five friends in the dam reservoir in Ban Ta Khun district last Friday (June 8). After jumping into the water for the second time, his friends said, he did not resurface. Divers began the search last Friday but did not locate his body until yesterday night. The body was sent to Ban Ta Khun hospital for a post-mortem examination before being collected by relatives for funeral rites. The operator of Ploenprai resort had reportedly taken out accident insurance of B1 million per customer, and planned to give that amount to the dead man’s family. The Khao Sok National Park, which supervises the Ratchaprapa dam, today (June 12) will hold a meeting with operators of floating raft bungalows and resorts at the dam, reminding them to take all safety precautions for their guests. Read original story here.