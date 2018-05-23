BANGKOK: City Hall is going to spend up to B1 million on redesigning bus route boards after existing ones came under fire from commuters.

transportBangkok Post

Wednesday 23 May 2018, 09:17AM

A passenger squats to read crucial details of a Bangkok bus route at a bus stop in the Sanam Luang area of the city. Photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin

The move comes after images went viral on social media showing passengers squatting to read information.

Other images show commuters mockingly using magnifying glasses to read the minuscule fonts on the boards.

Bangkok deputy governor Chakkaphan Phewngam pledged that the problems would be solved within three months.

“The fonts will be larger and made more colourful so that city folks of all ages can easily read them. We expect to spend less than B1 million redesigning a total of 50 boards. There will be no more need to use a magnifying glass and squat just to read the bus routes,” Mr Chakkaphan said on Monday (May 21).

The 50 boards are currently placed in seven areas: Mo Chit-Saphan Khwai area, Victory Monument, Rattanakosin Island, Siam Square, Sukhumvit-On Nut, Sathon Rd and Wong Wian Yai-Phetkasem.

Mr Chakkaphan said it is not necessary to change the whole of the boards as officials only need to replace the maps themselves with new ones.

However, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration needed to dig into its coffers because the two-year warranty it had with a board maker has expired, Mr Chakkaphan said.

Some private firms and organisations have offered help by suggesting design ideas, he said.

“We would also welcome if they would help cover the expenses,” Mr Chakkaphan said.

The deputy Bangkok governor also said the city will take this opportunity to modernise the boards by including QR codes which passengers can scan for additional information.

Read original story here.