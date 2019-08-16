Minor Hotels appoints new Cluster General Manager at Anantara Mai Khao Villas

PHUKET: Minor Hotels has appointed James Hewitson as the new Cluster General Manager of the iconic Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and Anantara Vacation Club Phuket with immediate effect.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 August 2019, 01:09PM

James Hewitson has been appointed Cluster General Manager of the iconic Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and Anantara Vacation Club Phuket with immediate effect.

Hewitson’s journey with Minor began in 2010, rising through the ranks in leadership roles and playing a pivotal part in the success of every property he has held a position in, said a release announcing his appointment today (Aug 16).

Born and raised in the UK, Mr Hewitson has travelled widely over the course of his career, successfully climbing in management with Minor’s destinations and luxury hotel products; starting in Koh Samui Thailand and then onto one of the company’s flagship properties in Dubai with the Anantara Dubai The Palm in the UAE, the release noted.

“As a result of his successful tenures and James’s hunger for exciting new challenges, Minor Hotels earmarked him for a General Manager Task Force position at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, one of Anantara’s most luxurious properties.

“Further to this was one of Hewitson’s significant career accomplishments to date in Oman, overseeing the pre-opening of Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara,” explained the release.

“Following a very successful four years in Oman positioning the property as the newest and latest luxury resort in Oman it was time for James to take on his next challenge and a move back to where his Minor career began in Thailand,” it added.

“I am delighted to return back to Thailand after covering quite a few miles over the years which has enriched the experience I now have and bring to Anantara Mai Khao. Taking over the responsibility of one of the flagship and most iconic properties and new development projects within our every growing portfolio, is not something to be taken lightly but I relish the opportunity,” Mr Hewitson said.

“I look forward to working closely with the team and our partners to drive continued growth and success in Phuket,” he added.