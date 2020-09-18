BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

BANGKOK: The Tourism Ministry has pledged to bring the first batch of international tourists to Thailand by October, with Bangkok as the primary destination, and it wants tourism operators to gear up marketing plans right away.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 September 2020, 09:30AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: MoTS

“Tour operators can start promoting long-stay packages via the special tourist visa (STV) to potential customers now, while tourists can contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s overseas office for more information about travel plans using the services of tour operators or Thailand Longstay Company,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post.

The most important thing is for tourists to provide all required documents regarding their itinerary to Thai consular officials, including payment for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative local state quarantine (ALSQ) facility, post-quarantine accommodation, chartered flights or private jet bookings, COVID-free certificate, and travel and health insurance.

After the Foreign Ministry approves all documents, it will issue a certificate of eligibility (COE) and STV to tourists to let them continue with travel plans.

“If the visa process can be completed in time, tourists can visit the country by Oct 1 via chartered flight or private jet,” Mr Phiphat said.

Bangkok is where the first visitors will undergo 14-day quarantine, as the city provides sufficient ASQ facilities that have proved successful in handling foreigners.

During the first stage of reopening, international flights will be limited to three flights a week with 100 tourists per flight or 1,200 tourists per month, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The number of tourists could reach full capacity in the first month of reopening, as many travellers have already showed intention to re-enter Thailand, Mr Phiphat said.

“If operations in the first month run smoothly without triggering another outbreak, we aim to increase carrying capacity in the next phase,” he said.

In terms of domestic tourism, there remains the possibility of extending the timeline of two stimulus campaigns and increasing privileges. The ministry will submit those details to the Cabinet next month.

Mr Phiphat said a new stimulus plan aimed at supporting tour packages from tour operators will also be issued, while the delayed fiscal budget will not affect operations at the ministry.

Separately, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration has developed 81 communities and provided channels to promote new community-based tourism packages with various tourism associations nationwide, including the Association of Domestic Travel and the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

The effort is backed by the Tourism Ministry as part of plans to stimulate local tourism.

 

Shwe | 18 September 2020 - 12:21:16 

Oh yes, I have seen photos of the queues outside Thai embassies, people cant wait ti get on an expensive charter flight and have 2 weeks in very expensive ASQ then spend the next 76 days trying to find something that is open, dream on fools

CaptainJack69 | 18 September 2020 - 12:13:11 

"chartered flight or private jet bookings"? Ha, what if Donald Trump wants to come on his own 737? He doesn't need to book his own jet. I think they're missing an important market sector there. We need to attract more narcissistic billionaires.

Svcoquette | 18 September 2020 - 11:26:42 

Let the foreign tourists you have here already stay until the end of the year at least as Malaysia has done. What's the negative to this? Thailand is getting a bad reputation among foreign tourists. We are here, virus free, feel safe here and contribute to the local economy.

Fascinated | 18 September 2020 - 09:43:00 

High end tourists not proving a COVID threat but rally protesters do? As Arte Jonnson used to say- veeeeeeeeeeeelly interesting.

LALALA | 18 September 2020 - 09:38:02 

Yeah...the guys with the private jets surely have nothing else to do than to join 14 days of health prison in LOS...Thai government again out of their mind...UAE is already open with less restrictions.

 

