Ministry of Public Health reconfirms no foreigners will be allowed to grow marijuana

BANGKOK: The Thai Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives yesterday (July 30) consulted with franchising business researchers about medical uses of marijuana and reconfirmed that no foreign businesspersons will be allowed to grow marijuana plants.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 31 July 2019, 04:43PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Agriculture Minister Praphat Phothasuthon reconfirmed the news yesterday (July 30). Photo: NNT

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Agriculture Minister Praphat Phothasuthon met with 11 franchising business researchers from the United States, Israel and Europe at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Health to discuss the growing of marijuana in Thailand, which can produce the world’s best marijuana genus and maintain quality control with the help of foreigners. Marijuana will merely be produced for medical uses.

The public health minister and deputy agriculture minister dismissed news reports that foreign businesspersons had sought to obtain permission to grow marijuana plants in Thailand. They confirmed the meeting only discussed medical uses of marijuana in accordance with the law. They assured the community that no plans have been made to allow foreigners to grow marijuana in this country.

The Ministry of Public Health has begun to provide marijuana-extract medicine for patients at hospitals under the care of the ministry. Over 3,000 local doctors, certified by the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine, may use marijuana for medical purposes.

Farmers may grow marijuana only for medical uses and in accordance with the law. If the supply of marijuana-extract medicine is not enough, the farmers might be allowed to grow more in the future.

