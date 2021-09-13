The government’s spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Sept 12) that currently the Fiscal Policy Office is compiling a list of the requirements for a new round of state welfare card registration.
Initially, the registration will be aimed at those who missed previous registrations including around two million people who don’t have a smartphone, while 13,650,000 current cardholders will also need to register again as the requirements are being changed.
The spokesperson said the adjustment of requirements was intended to allow the less fortunate to receive support.
Meanwhile, other economic stimulus programs such as the third phase of half-half copayment; extra support for welfare cards YingChai YingDai, and special support for those with special needs, have already led to expenditure of over B74 billion by 38 million people.
It is expected that in October, total spending will be higher as the government will top up the half-half copayment with another B1,500 and users can benefit from the financial support until December 31.
