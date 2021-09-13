Ministry of Finance to reopen welfare card registration

BANGKOK: Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha has assigned the Ministry of Finance to look into starting a new round of registrations for welfare cards as around two million eligible people recently surveyed don’t have the card.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 13 September 2021, 08:55AM

Photo: NNT

The government’s spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Sept 12) that currently the Fiscal Policy Office is compiling a list of the requirements for a new round of state welfare card registration.

Initially, the registration will be aimed at those who missed previous registrations including around two million people who don’t have a smartphone, while 13,650,000 current cardholders will also need to register again as the requirements are being changed.

The spokesperson said the adjustment of requirements was intended to allow the less fortunate to receive support.

Meanwhile, other economic stimulus programs such as the third phase of half-half copayment; extra support for welfare cards YingChai YingDai, and special support for those with special needs, have already led to expenditure of over B74 billion by 38 million people.

It is expected that in October, total spending will be higher as the government will top up the half-half copayment with another B1,500 and users can benefit from the financial support until December 31.