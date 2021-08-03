The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health insisted that all medical health staff, along with rescuers and undertakers, will definitely get the Pfizer vaccine, as long as they fit the ministry’s guidelines for mRNA-based vaccination.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 09:01AM

The first 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US administration arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday (July 30). Photo: US embassy in Thailand

The first 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US administration arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday (July 30). Photo: US embassy in Thailand

The ministry yesterday (Aug 2) said the sub-committee on disease immunity enhancement decided on Sunday to set up guidelines for 1,503,450 doses of Pfizer donated by the US that arrived in the country on Friday.

Some 700,000 doses will be given to medical staff. However, this number has raised questions among the public over the fairness of the vaccine distribution plan, because many medical personnel will miss the opportunity to get it because they don’t match the ministry’s criteria.

Dr Sira Wisetsak, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary who is in charge of vaccine management, explained that all medical staff and frontline health workers at risk of being infected with COVID-19 will get the Pfizer vaccine. He said 700,000 doses was enough for all medical staff and frontline worker numbers.

“All medical staff and frontline workers, including rescuers and undertakers will get the vaccine under our criteria,” Dr Sira told the press conference.

“We believed our criteria covers all medical staff who are in need. And the number of vaccines can cover them all,” he said.

“If we have vaccines left, we will later consider allocating them to other groups in need,” he added.

Thai Residential

Many civil society groups urged the department to give the Pfizer shot to all medical staff without any conditions because they are all at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, made it clear that medical staff, frontline workers, students and officers who have close contact with COVID-19 patients will get the vaccine if they have received one or two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm.

Those who not received any vaccines will also be eligible for two full doses of Pfizer, he said.

However, he added that those who have received both Sinovac and AstraZeneca doses, or had AstraZeneca as a booster dose, are not recommended to have Pfizer.

“For these cases, they have a high level of immunity for the time being so there is no need to get Pfizer. But they should register so they will get the vaccine later when there is enough information about it to do so or if we get more Pfizer vaccines in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Itthiporn Khanacharoen, secretary-general of the Medical Council of Thailand, voiced his appreciation about the subcommittee’s decision, saying that he would like to thank the ministry for listening to all concerned voices to create transparency.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 03 August 2021 - 10:08:18 

ATT. There is a "FAKE" News going on that several memebers of "CP and Red Bull" families have received the Pfizer jabs that were donated by US.

These are t0tally "FAKE" News and n0t c0rrect!

Everyone sh0uld f0ll0w the 0fficial CAKE News.

Xi_Virus | 03 August 2021 - 10:03:48 

The main criteria to get these "donated" Pfizer vaccines is to be a member of an INFLUENTIAL family!!!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32
Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn
Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Provincial Police Chief investigated, island village lockdown |:| August 2
Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach
PRU sets up as second field hospital
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens
Phuket village goes under lockdown
Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years
Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders
Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days
Government extends lockdown
Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Can’t have that much influence, the day after their pow wow local governer bans alcohol again that...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Well that should take care of the Sandbox and potentially any hope of a high season - the law of uni...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Why you don’t mention that people need to be fully vaccinated to go in a gym or for indoor sports...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

wtf again! could it be that phuket is being used as a gateway to thailand after 7 day quarantine? ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

ATT. There is a "FAKE" News going on that several memebers of "CP and Red Bull" ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

The main criteria to get these "donated" Pfizer vaccines is to be a member of an INFLUENTI...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

KP Ho is missing the 129 million dollars in annual revenue, Banyan Tree makes in Thailand. The Billi...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourists ask to go home after being stuck in quarantine |:| July 9

Say - why don't you permanent "moaners" and "groaners" on this page, finally...(Read More)

Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

Calling for RTP coming to beach? They don't like hot sand. Most can't swim and hate beaches....(Read More)

Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders

In a democratic country a government starts a dialog with peaceful opposition/protesters to solve pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura

 