Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2

Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry will consider lowering its COVID-19 alert level this week as daily caseloads have continued to fall.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourismVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 09:00AM

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (May 30). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province yesterday (May 30). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control, said yesterday (May 30) that the alert is currently maintained at Level 3, with a focus on warning the high-risk “608” group and those who have not received booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines against visiting high-risk venues such as night entertainment establishments.

The 608 group comprises people aged 60 and older, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, the ministry will consider lowering the alert to Level 2 this week and decide which provinces will be assigned Level 2 status, Dr Chakrarat said.

He further said the number of patients with pneumonia, patients dependent on ventilators and the number of new fatalities is declining at a slow pace.

A total of 882 patients with lung inflammation, 425 on ventilators and 26 deaths were reported yesterday.

Most new fatalities were people aged 70 years and older and over half of them were unvaccinated, Dr Chakrarat said, adding that it is important for the high-risk group to be vaccinated and receive booster shots to prevent the worst effects of the virus.

After schools nationwide resumed onsite learning at the start of the new academic year on May 17, infection rates detected in some schools are still low, he said.

However, it is still necessary to speed up vaccinations for students to lift the double dose and booster rates among them, he said.

Lean On Me Live Fest

“The overall [COVID-19] situation in Thailand is starting to ease. Therefore, Thailand will revise its report on daily infection numbers accordingly.

“From June 1, the daily report will shift to the number of symptomatic patients in hospital, seriously ill patients and patients on ventilators,’” Dr Chakrarat said, adding that the number of fatalities will still be updated daily.

He also stressed the need for staff at nightlife outlets to undergo antigen testing once a week to reduce the risk of transmission when they reopen for business tomorrow.

On May 20, the CCSA approved the reopening of such venues in 31 provinces from June 1 but they will still be required to close at midnight.

They include pubs, bars, karaoke bars, massage parlours and other nightspots.

The 31 provinces, with 14 reclassified as green zones in the CCSA’s colour-coded COVID-19 situation zoning and 17 recognised as blue zones, will continue to be required to follow COVID-free setting measures set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr Chakrarat also said that it will no longer be necessary for private companies and businesses to hold weekly antigen testing for employees. Only those with symptoms will need testing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November
No concern yet monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers
Phuket Muay Thai tourists have herpes, not monkeypox, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30
Phuket heavy weather warning extended
Fire guts Rassada storehouse
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts
Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia
Indians eyed for industry recovery
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC
Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust

 

Phuket community
Indians eyed for industry recovery

Time to break out the magic marker pen with a new potential tourism market. 500,000 by end of year? ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

We get it. You want us to notice the reg flags! It is the most used phrase in the whole article. Is ...(Read More)

Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

did it hit radio 89.5 ?Can;t hear it anymore ?all the Thai Channels are Cristal clear ! Horst...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

Why don't they go home to where they original come from! Have no pride ? Stay here and beg for ...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

And some lady somewhere is waiting for a kaopat .........(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

A church in Patong? Is there a confession booth? It would be convenient ...... ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Drowning season is open...(Read More)

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

,,, AU's Labor Government will be broke in a few months like has happened with every Labor Gov ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Kurt; buy cheap, get cheap. ...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

I found the Indians I have encountered to be well-mannered and very high spenders. If you lot hang a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 