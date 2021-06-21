The Phuket News
Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support

THAILAND: Chatchai Promlert, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, is insisting that his approval to provide free COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 70,000 Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) employees and their families is lawful.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 June 2021, 01:24PM

Chatchai Promlert. Photo: Bangkok Post

Over the weekend Mr Chatchai was asked whether such approval was considered appropriate because many people across the country have yet to receive their jabs.

Mr Chatchai, who is also responsible for dealing with emergency situations and coordinating with provincial governors, was criticised after a letter addressed to governors and signed by him on June 17, went viral on the internet.

The letter details a request for support on the matter.

The company has requested assistance for the vaccination of 43,201 employees and 28,244 families in Bangkok and 76 provinces.

Mr Chatchai said he approved the allocation of free COVID-19 vaccine doses to ThaiBev under the guidelines of the National Communicable Diseases Committee.

The guidelines, dated May 18, open the opportunity for the public and private sectors to request vaccine doses for their people, especially in at-risk areas, he said.

“It is to [prevent] the emergence of new clusters and a spread [of COVID-19]. Please be confident in the vaccine distribution [initiative] of the National Vaccine Committee and the CCSA (Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration),” Mr Chatchai said.

“We observe the same standard - there will be no selective behaviour since vaccination is a national issue that must proceed quickly,” he said.

“[The approval] is in line with the guidelines of the National Communicable Diseases Committee to provide mass vaccinations to all people.”

He said many in the public and private sectors are requesting vaccine support, including the Thai Industries Federation.

Chaiya Promma, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party and MP for Nong Bua Lam Phu province, said he disagrees with a large alcoholic beverage company being granted a request for vaccine support while people in the rest of the country are still not jabbed.

He said there is no need for the company to be provided with vaccine doses because it is capable of finding its own supplies for its employees.

The Interior Ministry, he said, should instead give its support to local authorities such as village heads, kamnan and local frontline workers as many of them remain unjabbed.

Yuttapong Charasathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, also questioned why a large alcoholic beverage company had requested vaccine support from the Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary.

Asterix | 21 June 2021 - 13:27:36 

Already cancelled

 

