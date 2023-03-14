Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027

BANGKOK: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has urged related agencies to prepare for Thailand’s target goal of accommodating 80 million tourists in 2027, instructing each unit to prevent congestion at tourist attractions to ensure safety for international tourists.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 10:10AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has called for minitriesi to prepare for the mass influx of tourists. Photo: MoTS

Mr Phiphat stressed the importance of Thailand not returning to the circumstances of 2019 when tourist destinations were overcrowded due to inadequate preparations for the arrival of 40mn international visitors, reports state news agency NNT.

With Thailand expecting 25-30mn international tourists this year, the minister stressed that related ministries must work together to meet the challenge of welcoming more tourists in the future.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry also intends to seek approval from the Cabinet to drive Thailand’s recovery through a tourism agenda tailored to the tourism industry.

The national agenda, which will be in effect until 2027, is composed of three main objectives.

The first, which will take place from 2023 to 2024, is focused on preparedness and aims to address current issues related to safety, security, and environmental concerns.

The second objective, which will be carried out from 2023 to 2025, seeks to enhance the quality of tourism. The third objective, which will run from 2023 to 2027, involves adopting bio-, circular, and green economic concepts to improve the well-being of local residents and stakeholders involved in the tourism supply chain.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) wants the tourism industry to contribute 25% to the GDP by 2027, up from 17.8% in 2019, generating a minimum of B6 trillion.

The agency has also set a target of welcoming 80mn tourists, which the minister describes as one of the most challenging tasks for the ministry.