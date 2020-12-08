Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ministries prepare marijuana tour

Ministries prepare marijuana tour

THAILAND: The Tourism and Sports and Public Health ministries are ready to launch the first medical marijuana tour in Southeast Asia next year as they finalised a draft programme for plantations across Thailand.

healthnatural-resources
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 10:20AM

The cabinet on Aug 4 approved a proposal to amend the Narcotics Act to allow private medical practitioners and farmers to grow the plant for medical treatment. Photo: Patipat Janthong.

The cabinet on Aug 4 approved a proposal to amend the Narcotics Act to allow private medical practitioners and farmers to grow the plant for medical treatment. Photo: Patipat Janthong.

The goal of the tour is to increase awareness of marijuana for medical purposes and inform those who are interested in growing the plant of the laws, said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister.

Eight provinces have plantations that could be part of the tour, comprising Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Samut Songkhram, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Phatthalung and Chon Buri.

“In the early stages, the programme aims to educate locals who would like to form a community enterprise and bid to become authorised cannabis growers. This programme will pave the way for a basic understanding of marijuana and its economic benefits,” said Mr Phiphat.

He said the Tourism Department was assigned to work with the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department in promoting medical tourism, including herbs and marijuana for traditional medicine.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by the two departments, they want to stimulate the Thai and foreign markets by developing and promoting these tour routes.

This cooperation should help locals create new revenue sources with better skills and knowledge of marijuana and herbal tourism, said Mr Phiphat.

The cabinet on Aug 4 approved a proposal to amend the Narcotics Act to allow private medical practitioners, including some traditional healers, and farmers to grow the plant for medical treatment.

This development followed the controlled legalisation of marijuana in 2018, which saw Thailand become the first country in Southeast Asia to allow state agencies or those who sought permission to grow cannabis, following the regulations of government agencies.

QSI International School Phuket

However, marijuana use for recreational purposes is still forbidden in Thailand as the government limits it for medicinal practices.

Mr Phiphat said the government is set to host a cannabis expo in Buri Ram next October, after the first edition was held in 2019.

The exhibition could strengthen the position of Thailand as a marijuana medical centre in this region as it will welcome international sellers and buyers related to this medical science, he said.

The event was previously scheduled for this year, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Mr Phiphat said the tour programme should assure local communities that are still concerned about the policy.

The tour activities aim to showcase every process, such as growing, regulations and how to earn from cannabis farming.

“We should consider marijuana as a legacy from the past worth preserving. Thais have used this plant as medicine since the King Narai era [17th century],” he said.

“Its medicinal properties were later verified by modern research.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man stabbed to death by teen son
Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel
African wild cat pet missing in Cherng Talay
Electricity outage to affect Kata
Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims
UK to start vaccine jab rollout as south California locks down
PM allays second wave concerns
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One town alone pays for Phuket Stray Dog Shelter! Stealing from closed Patong hotel? || December 7
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
Southern flood death toll continues to rise
Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel
Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’
New Year countdowns given government OK
Two killed, 5 injured in Udon knife attacks
Govt allays lockdown fears despite new infections in northern provinces

 

Phuket community
Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Construction of Patong Tunnel will take 4 years only? Impossible! Not believe it. The short narrow ...(Read More)

Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Interesting to see who the landowners are. A ridiculous waste of money....(Read More)

Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7

..'The regulation would not effect shops where consumers make electronic payments'... A paym...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Oh no. Kurt is not going to like this article. Marvelous civic minded citizens seeking donations to ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Prior the start of the yearly returning North East Monsoon, what has the Dept of Disaster PREVENTION...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...if you cannot name any business that the government allows anywhere in Thailand, or anywhere els...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

What is a super spreader? It is nonsense what General-PM Prayut is saying. A 'non super spreader...(Read More)

SKÅL Bangkok President warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis

A travel bubble with Taiwan would be ok. Taiwan has Covid-19 quite well under control. But for Taiwa...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

There are no foreigners that stupid. That will pay top dollar to be locked up for 14 days, period....(Read More)

Southern flood death toll continues to rise

It's not the southern monsoon, it is the north-east monsoon causing all the flooding. Pretty poo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 