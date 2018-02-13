The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Minister says he won’t resign over watches comments

BANGKOK: Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin says he will not resign following his comments on Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s luxury watches scandal.

corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 February 2018, 04:27PM

Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin says he will not resign following his comments on Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s luxury watches scandal at Government House on Tuesday. Photo: Chanat Katanyu
Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin says he will not resign following his comments on Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s luxury watches scandal at Government House on Tuesday. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Dr Teerakiat told reporters today (Feb 13) that he had met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as Gen Prawit, and “cleared the air”.

“I apologised to Gen Prawit for my bad manners. We’ll work smoothly together from now on,” he said.

He added he did not resign and would continue to help Gen Prayut. “I still have every confidence in him. I’ll stay until the prime minister thinks I’m not suitable.”

Last week, Dr Teerakiat was in England where he met Thai students and businessmen on Friday (Feb 9).

He told them that when they finished their studies and returned to Thailand, they should bear in mind that law enforcement and conscience of politicians in Thailand were much different. Rule of law doesn’t really exist, he said.

He cited as an example Michael Bates, a member of the House of Lords who quit his government post after showing up late to answer questions. Prime Minister Theresa May later rejected his resignation.

C and C Marine

“But in Thailand, having 25 watches is okay,” he said.

After the 15-minute meeting, Dr Teerakiat told BBC Thai: “There’s no way [this will happen in Thailand]. We are not trained from a young age to be ashamed. It will never happen. Thick-skinned is more like it here. As for the timepieces, if it was me, I would resign from the first watch. People dare not comment. What do they fear? Will they fire me if I say so?” he said.

His comments were widely shared in social media, raising the question whether he would resign or be fired.

After returning to Bangkok today, he went to meet Gen Prayut and Gen Prawit at Government House but did not attend the weekly cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 13 February 2018 - 17:49:58

Of course he not resigns. The present monthly money coffer fillings are to good.
And hey, very comfortable. 
He has not to answer democratically to the people.
That the people are in fact the nation? Nobody did teach him that.
He functions in a military Junta.
Not in a democracy. Not more than 5 persons gatherings, yes?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Agree the environment is long past help, and these women are being scapegoated. The amount of coral (do shells count?) shown in the picture should be...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Let's hope some one sensible thai Authority is able to look outside a tiny little square after seeing some shells on a blue plate And decide a 10...(Read More)

Minister says he won’t resign over watches comments

Of course he not resigns. The present monthly money coffer fillings are to good. And hey, very comfortable. He has not to answer democratically to ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Every society one cares to look at does exactly the same thing. ...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

The elderly couple were imprisoned after originally being charged with illegal logging and pleaded guilty to the charge after being advised by a lawye...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Gotta love the crazy who still believes draconian Thai laws are black & white, enforced consistently regardless of race and/or socioeconomic statu...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

It's all very well saying it's a "gouge." What pearl of wisdom would one offer to a concerned citizen who wants to reports any offen...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

If only people would read the act then try think outside of their tiny little square. ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

This case has very little, if anything, to do with environmental protection. The damage has been done, with nearly all coral reefs along the west coa...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

You are right!Different punishments for different people here.The poor Thais go to prison for picking mushrooms,the rich foreigners getting a small fi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.