Minister plans new law on animal fighting to attract visitors

BANGKOK: Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has ordered the drafting of new standards for animal fights and racing to attract visitors, raise the value of the animals and boost tax revenue.

animalstourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 February 2023, 09:07AM

A crowd enjoys a cock fight at a licensed ring in Bangkok in 2015. Photo: Bangkok Post / File photo

Mr Somsak said yesterday (Feb 27) that officials would collaboratively draft the new law. It would cover animal fighting and racing with legalised gambling, and pave the way for the development of pedigrees to increase the value of the animals, reports the Bangkok Post.

The minister said this followed the Interior Ministry giving approval for provincial governors to resume local competitions such as bull, cock and fish fighting and horse racing, together with related gambling.

“It will be a soft power that will stimulate the Thai economy and attract foreign tourists. Animal competitions in the various regions are a long-standing lifestyle and tradition for Thais,” Mr Somsak said.

“The new law will be beneficial to people. Sports animals such as bulls and cocks can be exhibited for tourists. There will be internationally accepted rules for the fights... This will attract visitors, and more admission fees will be collected,” the justice minister said.

He also foresaw the development of pedigrees for the bulls, cocks and horses involved, which he said would raise their value.

“I want all sections of the ministry to collaborate,” Mr Somsak said.

“As for gambling, it we legalise it, have online platforms and collect tax, the state will earn revenue for national development... Once the law comes into effect, it will benefit many villagers and farmers,” Mr Somsak said.

Fascinated | 28 February 2023 - 10:42:29 

How positively barbaric. Does this mean Thailand is now going to be a hub of animal cruelty? It really is cock and bull- few foreigners (other than the Chinese) will have any interest in this.

JohnC | 28 February 2023 - 10:33:34 

What an idiot! This stupid idea is more likely to deter visitors from wanting to come to a country that condones violence against animals. The type of people this would attract are NOT worthwhile inhabitants of this planet.

 

