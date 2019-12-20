As part of a tourism drive, the promotional campaign entitled “Walk Eat Try Travel” will be a feature at walking street markets this Sunday (Dec 22).
Present at the meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and additional relevant officers.
Central government ideally wants every province to promote the campaign at least one local walking street market in order to promote and sell local products or OTOP (one tambon one product) to people. Alcohol, however, must be prohibited in the market.
Locally the Phuket government will promote the campaign at Lard Yai walking street market on Sunday (Dec 22).
There will be many stalls to showcase and sell local products such as local food, handicraft products and gifts for new year holiday. There will also be activities for all generations.
Those interested in visiting the weekly street market can visit at Thalang Rd from 5:30pm on Sundays only.
