Minister mulls taxi fare hike proposal

BANGKOK: Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith is demanding officials study further an 8% taxi fare hike before he approves the proposal.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 2 November 2018, 09:00AM

Passengers wait beside a board showing photos of taxis that have been subject of complaints by CentralWorld Shoppers for violating road regulations. The board is updated every month. Photo: Bangkok Post / Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

He had reservations about approving the new rate, which will be applied only when taxis get stuck in bad traffic, with no change to the currently fixed starting fare of B35.

The new calculation, unveiled on Tuesday by the Department of Land Transport, is based on a study conducted by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

According to Department of Land Transport deputy chief Kamol Buranaphong, whether the fare increase will take effect or not depends on Mr Arkhom’s decision.

The minister said he wants to ensure authorities are taking appropriate measures, as only taxis under the department-run Taxi OK programme will be eligible for the new fare structure.

It is essential to come to a “clear conclusion” on what to do for all taxi drivers, including those who are not registered under the programme, Mr Arkhom said.

Taxi OK-certified taxis are required to pass additional, above-standard tests for roadworthiness, safety and services.

The programme is aimed at improving both vehicles’ performance and drivers’ behaviour, following a number of complaints against them.

At present, only 12,986 of 80,647 taxis nationwide are listed as Taxi OK vehicles.

Mr Kamol said on Tuesday (Oct 30) that he believes the TDRI-based fare solution will help relieve the financial woes of taxi drivers (mainly in Bangkok) who often complain about low daily earnings.

On average, they get a net income of about B400 a day, a bit higher than the B325 minimum wage in Bangkok.

To stay financially healthy, the net amount must increase to more than B1,600, according to the TDRI.

KRSR

The 8% hike is the latest effort of the government to help the drivers.

In 2014, the Transport Ministry approved a taxi fare rise of 13% but decided to first grant only part of the increase (8%).

The other part has been delayed, pending drivers’ improved services.

However, complaints over their inappropriate behaviour keep rolling in to the department.

From October of last year to September of this year, there were more than 48,000 complaints, Mr Kamol said.

He added that the trend is on the rise.

Rejecting passengers topped the list of complaints.

Several reports of impolite services and careless driving were also made.

 

Timothy | 05 November 2018 - 09:15:50 

Well Desktop, I am so sorry to have been mistaken. If there is a price difference perhaps you would like to tell us what it is. I'm pretty sure it is not 4 times the cost of Bangkok. CNG LPG, who cares. Please answer my real questions. Why are taxi allowed to operate without meters? Why are meter taxi allowed to charge much more than this mandated taxi rate?

DeKaaskopp | 04 November 2018 - 18:36:24 

@Timi, I'm so sorry to correct you,but gasoline and CNG { actually they sell mostly LPG on Phuket} is cheaper in Bangkok than on Phuket.Surprised you didn't know!

Timothy | 04 November 2018 - 11:29:15 

Why are the few taxi that actually have meters allowed to charge much more than Bangkok taxis? The taxis here rarely have to sit in long traffic jams. The cost of living here is no higher for locals. Gasoline and CNG are the same price....Why are many taxi allowed to operate without meters? Why does Phuket have different rules and regulations?

Kurt | 04 November 2018 - 10:26:54 

What always strikes me is singaporeans can flag down a singapore taxi anywhere and can afford it.  Same as in Bangkok. Why the Phuket taxi infrastructure is such that thai can not flag down a taxi for a trip Kathu to Phuket town or to Chalong. (example), not yet talking about not being able to afford it. Taxi business on Phuket is just from airport to X, and empty back to airport. So abnormal.

Xonax | 04 November 2018 - 10:04:25 

I always give a good tip, if my taxi has been stuck in traffic jam, knowing that the driver otherwise would make little money.  The price hike for sitting in traffic jam would make good sense to me.  Off course the taxi should be of a certain standard.  I never tip if the taxi or drivers behaviour is below standard.

malczx7r | 03 November 2018 - 12:24:04 

Amazing how they complain they get a low wage yet often refuse to take people, can't be that desperate for money then!

simon01 | 02 November 2018 - 16:27:03 

More people will use them if the price is lower. Now people walk, use the bus, use motorbike taxi rather than taxi. So there drivers spend most of the day parked blocking the roads. So make the fares cheaper and people will use them everyday. Then make them safer and friendlier.  Any bad driving or unsafe car then lose license for a year. Then slowly only the good will remain and get good income.

