Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Minimum tour package prices set

Minimum tour package prices set

BANGKOK: Minimum prices for tour packages to discourage price wars and root out substandard travel operators are scheduled to take effect next year, according to the Tourism Department.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 November 2019, 09:30AM

More Thais are taking overseas trips and the Tourism Department wants to root out substandard operators by enforcing minimum prices. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

More Thais are taking overseas trips and the Tourism Department wants to root out substandard operators by enforcing minimum prices. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Issued under the Tourism Business and Guide Act of 2008, the minimum price initiative was approved by the Tourism Business and Guide Committee on Nov 14, said Department Director-General Taweesak Wanichcharoen.

Mr Taweesak said the committee is working on some details, but they agreed to set the lowest prices for a three-day, two-night outbound tour package at around B1,600 to B9,000 per person, excluding air tickets.

For inbound tour packages, minimum prices will vary based on the market and operation costs of travel agencies. The minimum charge for a tour to a short-haul market or from Southeast Asian countries is set at B800 per person per night, rising to B1,000 and B1,500 for those from Asian and other countries, respectively.

Minimum prices for a one-day domestic tour package is set at B300 per person, and B600 per night for overnight trips.

Tassanee Kiatkamchornchai, honorary secretary general of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said the move is likely to raise the standard of the travel industry but may not ease the price war nor prevent malpractice by tour operators.

Some crooked operators offer very cheap tour prices to attract clients and then abandon them, she said.

Ms Tassanee said tourists should consider higher quality tour packages rather than cheap tour packages, which enable operators to add value to services.

The number of Thais taking overseas trips is on the rise. During January to September, some 9.85 million Thais took outbound trips, up 10.08% from the same period of last year, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Vichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), supported the minimum price rule, saying it would assure foreign travellers of quality and reasonable tourism services in Thailand.

Standardising the prices for tour packages is the first step in dealing with zero-dollar tours which have damaged Thai tourism, Mr Vichit said.

He suggested state agencies support tour operators who comply with the rule which would eventually help improve the current tepid tourism.

Tourists who travel with Atta members dropped in all markets as of Nov 20 to 4.78mn, a 4.24% decline year-on-year.

Arrivals from China were down by 3.35% to 2.76mn, Vietnam 300,168 (-1.77%), South Korea 193,708 (-10.5%) and Japan 156,865 (-4.29%). Meanwhile, the India market grew by 5.12% to 252,022 tourists.

Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, said domestic tourism is the least affected by scammers. However, standardising prices will help tourists verify and avoid being cheated by illegal tour agents who offer prices lower-than-minimum rates. In addition, it will promote operators who provide quality tourism products.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father
Opposition to target economy, corruption in censure debate
Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala
Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Strong quake in Laos widely felt, causes damage in Nan |:| November 21
Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected
Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes
Phuket building collapse search ends as last body recovered
Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'
Pope plea for needy
Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thanathorn disqualified as MP |:| November 21
Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online

 

Phuket community
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Cops were busy taking photos but failed to notice the Korean wedding photographers of which there we...(Read More)

Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected

No mention of the standard "investigation" of the reckless fool that either fell asleep, w...(Read More)

Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples, Paris bans circus elephants

Great that now 1 asian country takes up the thinking that elephants are no scooters/motorbikes to si...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Great to see that the police are now qualified structural engineers on top of everything else. 24 hr...(Read More)

Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes

A lesson 'expensively' learned. Never have garbage piles, near houses, car's, boats. A...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

The police major talked to much and to fast as a non professional about construction work. They alw...(Read More)

Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online

Thailand hardly has jurisdiction regarding foreigners working online. ...(Read More)

Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected

A 10 wheel truck diver, speeding faster than he can think ( think?) and survived the heavy impact. ...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Worry not, as python skin fetches about $50 USD per meter- with longer intact skins netting eve...(Read More)

Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'

In a democratic country, not ruled by generals, is it normal to protest in peace in the streets. Bar...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Football
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Diamond Resort Phuket
MYLANDS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket