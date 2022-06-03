Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

PHUKET: The head of Patong’s nightlife business association has called for the government to ease its midnight ban on the sale of alcohol and trading by entertainment venues, branding the curfew as “nearly pointless” in helping nightlife operators recover amid the current tourism situation.

tourismeconomicspatong
By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 4 June 2022, 09:00AM

Cinderella Street: Punters at bars on Bangla Rd have until midnight to enjoy themselves. Photo: PPHO

Cinderella Street: Punters at bars on Bangla Rd have until midnight to enjoy themselves. Photo: PPHO

The midnight curfew, in effect since Wednesday (June 1), also does nothing to attract tourists wanting to enjoy Patong’s nightlife as part of their holiday, Weerawit Kruesombat, chairman of Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), told The Phuket News this week.

“We all need the sincere support of the government to earnestly drive the economy of Phuket and Thailand sustainably forward,” Mr Weerawit said.

The midnight curfew is an improvement on the previous conditions, which saw the sale and serving of alcohol in tourism “blue zones”, such as Phuket, restricted to 11pm.

“But it still doesn’t really answer the problem of generating income from entertainment venues in Phuket to help improve the economy,” Mr Weerawit said.

From Wednesday, all pubs, bars and karaoke venues were allowed to legally re-open without changing the nature of the primary business.

“We [nightlife venues] have been closed for about two years. Previously, we were able to open because we changed the format of the business to be a restaurant. It was enough to keep some businesses alive, but it did not really help the industry as a whole,” Mr Weerawit explained.

“Even though from June 1, the CCSA [Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration] will allow the opening of pubs, bars and karaokes, they are still allowed to open only until midnight. I think this still doesn’t answer the question [of helping the industry].

“As I have always said, tourists come here to relax on the beach and travel during the day. By the time they return to their hotel, shower and head out to enjoy the nightlife, they don’t reach Bangla Rd until about 11pm. So if businesses are open only until midnight, I think it’s almost useless,” Mr Weerawit said.

Patong is not alone in calling for later trading hours. Nightlife operators in Pattaya and Samui have also all called for opening times to be extended.

“Some people say that we should open early. But even if we opened at midday, there would be no customers because they are still on the beach or enjoying a tour. They don’t come out until late at night,” he said.

MODERN TIMES

Mr Weerawit pointed out that nightlife operators have formally requested that the central government allow nightlife venues to remain open until 4am.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

“We have been calling for 4am closing for a long time, even before the pandemic, but the government has never cared. This time, we have been told that the Tourism Commission has proposed to appoint a working group to consider whether extending trading hours until 4am will have any effect. This seems like good news, but we have to wait.” he said.

“We have been pushing for this issue for almost 20 years, ever since the country truly opened up to tourism. But we still use a law that is backward. It was a law introduced 30 to 40 years ago, which doesn’t provide what is needed in tourist destinations,” he added.

“When the law was made, Phuket was mainly agricultural, but now it is almost 100% a tourist city, so the law can’t be applied here the same it can be applied to any other province that does not rely on tourism,” Mr Weerawit said.

“I want people to see our industry generate income, create jobs, create careers and contribute to the recovery of not just Phuket, but the national economy. Therefore, I want the government to support it in full, not just with a wink,” he added.

Mr Weerawait said he did not expect the June 1 ‘easing” of restrictions to have any major impact on the financial recovery of entertainment businesses in Patong, as most of the bars have already been converted to restaurants, for which it was already legal to serve alcohol until midnight.

“That’s why we need trading hours extended until at least 2am. This will give business operators the opportunity to differentiate their businesses, and tourists more options of the type of venue they want to enjoy,” he said.

Extending the trading time would avoid disappointment among tourists who discover they have to go back to their hotel room after only one hour of enjoying the nightlife.

Later trading would also avoid other issues created by the midnight closing time, especially tourist safety, Mr Weerawit noted.

“The nightlife venues have to close at midnight, but tourists just go to the nearest 24-hour convenience store, which is still allowed to sell alcohol. The tourists then hang around on the streets enjoying their drink, or they go to drink on the beach, which raises security concerns,” he said.

“When they go to the beach is the problem. There are no officers to control or supervise them properly. This results in security issues, crime problems and various other problems that may arise. A serious incident might not happen today, but if we keep allowing this, it definitely will happen,” Mr Weerawit added.

“Another important thing is cleanliness. People leaving garbage strewn along the beach is another problem for local municipalities, who must clean the beach each morning before more tourists arrive to enjoy the day,” he said.

“We need this issue to be resolved in a timely manner. If possible, the trading time must be extended a little more. This will not affect the number of people infected with COVID. If we are talking about legal reasons, that the law does not allow different times for different areas, I think there should be a compromise. I believe Phuket can and has the potential to do better.” Mr Weerawit concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 04 June 2022 - 14:45:22 

@Fascinated   " Go out earlier "  Lol ! You are definitely not someone who likes to party, probably never have been too ! Zones like "Bangla Road" should be allowed until 04.00 am. Other places on the island would do fine with 02.00 am. Midnight closing times are a joke !

Kurt | 04 June 2022 - 13:23:33 

Seems the chairman of PEBA doesn't know what is really going on  at Bangla. Or he pretends. Drinking/entertainment is open till 2am, not till ordered midnight. Daily two hours  bribe time. That is why a beer there is expensive.

Ash Ward | 04 June 2022 - 12:35:35 

What a load of B/S.  Every Bar in Soi Bangla now close at 2am. They have no regard for the midnight closing time.
The main problem in Patong is a lack of tourists and many bars wanting 120 baht for a beer. Greedy Bar owners.

Kakka2 | 04 June 2022 - 11:15:06 

then they should propose a bigger bribe to governor and done deal...

Fascinated | 04 June 2022 - 11:01:07 

I commented a few weeks back that the 'we need to stay open til 4am' elephant in the room would raise its trunk again. It's not rocket science- GO OUT EARLIER. Absolutely no reason to remain open til 4am (or 6 in the case of one night club at the top of Bangla).Patts and Bkk manage fine with 2am in normal times- why is Hkt 'special'?

BigaAResort | 04 June 2022 - 10:31:51 

The police will not like that!,close at 4 am! more very drunks, longer hours,no extra cash for overstay closing time! No chance

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong
Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise
Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Government denies oversupply of vaccine
Police close Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on eve of Tiananmen anniversary
Shots fired as police pursue suspect in Rawai
Illegal migrant roundup as murder investigation intensifies
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages
Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance
Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday
PM defends military procurement budget
Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, one death

 

Phuket community
Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Fascinated " Go out earlier " Lol ! You are definitely not someone who likes to party,...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

Throwing 3 people in jail because they were in the same condo where 1 gram of marijuana was found in...(Read More)

National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong

What a RTP mess. To arrest 3 foreign tourists because a 1.1 gram stuff was found in the room? Arrest...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

What a load of cosmetic power crab by a handsitting Official. And the word 'Universal' made ...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

Seems the chairman of PEBA doesn't know what is really going on at Bangla. Or he pretends. Drin...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

What a load of B/S. Every Bar in Soi Bangla now close at 2am. They have no regard for the midnight ...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

Interesting to note.....very few people people wearing masks last night in Bangla Road and the Polic...(Read More)

Government denies oversupply of vaccine

Think it is good to have vacines 'abundance' as stil many people across country not yet got ...(Read More)

17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market

property in this island are half of scam in all senses... ...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

soon they will probably just rebrand with other management company/chain and pay less fees the prev...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center

 