Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mid-year funds available for more stimulus

Mid-year funds available for more stimulus

BANGKOK: A mid-year budget worth B100 billion is available for the government to finance new economic stimulus measures while the fiscal 2020 budget is held up, says a senior official at the Finance Ministry.

economicstourismChinesehealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 February 2020, 01:58PM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn (front row, centre) at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn (front row, centre) at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

More than 500 people turned out for the event in Bangkok last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

More than 500 people turned out for the event in Bangkok last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

TAT Deputy Governors at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

TAT Deputy Governors at the event last Thursday (Feb 13). Photo: TAT

« »

Stimulus measures are urgently needed to ramp up economic growth, which has been hampered by the novel coronavirus outbreak, drought conditions and the delayed fiscal budget, said Lavaron Sangsnit, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office.

The B100 billion is available from the B400bn mid-year budget allocated for emergency use. The budget can fund measures to help drought-hit farmers, the fourth phase of the Taste-Shop-Spend (“Chim Shop Chai”) scheme and future tourism stimulus packages, but it must be doled out by September to prevent unused budget being cancelled, Mr Lavaron said, noted a report by the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Borrowing carried out by the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) is another way for the government to finance investment projects that need to be started this year, he said.

The PDMO will consider the appropriateness of additional borrowing, Mr Lavaron said.

The investment budget for fiscal 2020 amounts to B600bn. Half has already been committed to contractors and the remainder is for new projects.

The law permits regular and obligatory budget to be taken out based on the previous year’s budget if the legislative process for the annual budget bill is incomplete before the fiscal year starts, while new investment budget disbursement is prohibited.

The B3.2-trillion annual budget expenditure for fiscal 2020 was supposed to be available from Oct 1, 2019 but was hampered by the lengthy government installation and legislative process.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the annual budget bill was valid but needed to be voted on again by the lower house for the second and third readings after some MPs were alleged to have voted by proxy.

Mr Lavaron said the annual budget for fiscal 2020 is expected to be ready by April at the latest because the revote on the bill has already passed and the Senate will vet the bill before seeking royal endorsement.

“According to the law regulating government procurement, state agencies are allowed to set the scope and details for the terms of reference and finalise bid winners even though the fiscal 2020 budget bill has yet to be acted on, allowing them to immediately proceed with procurement processes when the bill comes into force,” he said. “Signing procurement contracts must be held off if the budget fails to be doled out in this fiscal year.”

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the PDMO, said the office is deciding on investment projects that can be initiated.

Under the Public Debt Management Act, the PDMO’s borrowing is restricted to 10% of annual budget expenditure.

Based on the B3.2trn budget, the state agency can borrow up to B320bn, but borrowing is unlikely to hit the ceiling because only projects that need investment funds right away are allowed.

"The PDMO prepares guidelines for borrowing and sourcing funds," Mrs Patricia said. "The agency is going through projects to ensure they are qualified for the borrowed funds, and the government will decide on the project later. State agencies that are responsible for investment in projects must propose the project to the cabinet for approval. Given that the fiscal 2020 budget bill will come into effect soon, some projects are ready to draw down the budget immediately."

COLLECTIVE ACTION

More than 500 members of the Thai travel and tourism industry attended a top-level brainstorming session organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports last Thursday (Feb 13) to discuss unified and well-coordinated strategies and actions to facilitate a recovery from the inbound tourism downturn caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Presided over by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the session was attended by the Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, Department of Tourism Director-General Taweesak Vanicharoen, Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kalin Sarasin and tourism corporate leaders and senior executives from all around the country, explained a report by the TAT. (See here.)

The session began with opening remarks and a policy statement by Minister Phiphat, followed by a number of high-level academic lectures to understand the trends, directions and impact of the epidemic on the global and local Thai economy as well as the tourism industry.

In the afternoon session, the participants were divided into four groups to discuss more specific actions on 1) stimulating travel and tourism for both Thai and foreign tourists, 2) enhancing tourism standards, 3) building confidence among Thais and foreigners, and 4) setting recovery measures.

In his opening remarks, Minister Phiphat thanked all the participants for coming and said that it was time for the entire industry to unite and harness its full creative potential in ensuring the earliest possible recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

He said the results of the workshops of the four brainstorming groups will allow the agencies under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to more accurately define strategies and plans that are timely and able to handle a very rapidly-changing situation. It will also allow the private sector to take their own actions to rebuild their businesses.

“We now have to convert a crisis into an opportunity. It is important to get the private sector back on its feet, which is considered the main mechanism to drive the country’s tourism industry. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will present the results of the meeting to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“Tourists from all over the world have confidence in the tourism industry of Thailand. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is ready to lead the recovery effort, stand by the entrepreneurs and all Thai people and ensure that tourism can regain its rightful place as a contributor to stable, prosperous and sustainable national growth.”

TAT Governor Mr Yuthasak acknowledged that the entire industry had suffered but it was important for all sectors to unite and cooperate and help itself and to just wait for government assistance.

He also presented the range of TAT activities to communicate the facts and status updates in order to present accurate, reliable news and build confidence among both Thai and foreign tourists.

The TAT assistance measures include both immediate and long-term, divided into three categories:

1) Business-driven measures to help entrepreneurs by offering financial and tax relief;

2) marketing and confidence-building measures to regain trust and stimulate tourism, and

3) restore and reform measures to improve sustainability and upgrade the importance of tourism safety as part of the national agenda.

 

Mr Yuthasak added that the effectiveness of the government’s efforts will be limited without the strong and critical support and power of the private sector, which has always been a major force.

“We will not let the COVID-19 crisis beat us. Through “Cooperation, Love, Unity” in the Thai tourism industry, I am confident that we will overcome the Corona crisis under the leadership of Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.”

The Cabinet has already approved a number of short-term and long-term measures proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said the TAT report, including:

1) Tax measures by extension of the filing of tax returns for the fiscal 2019 until the end of June 2020.

2) Domestic seminars and tax measures to support the hotel business.

3) Strengthening the supply chain measures.

4) Establishing a steering committee to strengthen the supply chain, education and framework for expanding the operating hours of establishments in tourist areas or zoning, as well as supporting charter flights for high-spending tourists to emerging destinations.

The brainstorming sessions were preceded by opening lectures by four eminent persons, the report added, as follows:

• “Cooperation in resolving and supporting emergency situations affecting sustainable tourism” by Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman and Board of Trade of Thailand member Kalin Sarasin.

• “Global and Thailand view under the coronary virus crisis 2019 by Assoc Prof Dr Somchai Phakaphaswiwat, Independent academic.

• “Survival of the Thai economy under the threat of virus” by Dr Don Nakornthap, Senior Director, Macroeconomic Department, Bank of Thailand.

• “Building confidence in Thailand during the Coronavirus crisis situation and the tourism impact in the future” by Assoc Prof Dr Aat Pisanwanich, Director, Centre for International Trade Studies (CITS), University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

• “A policy framework for driving solutions to support the emergency situation that affects sustainable tourism” by the Permanent Secretary of Tourism and Sports, Chote Trachu.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach
Mall murder suspect arrested
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels
Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory
China virus death toll surges past 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vague virus reports explained! 9-day Songkran considered? || February 18
Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety
Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash
All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19
Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus
Phuket airport adds virus checks on arrivals from Cambodia after Westerdam passengers allowed entry to Thailand

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
QSI - Cooking Competition
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket

 