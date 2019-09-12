Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Microplastic waste found in Trang mackerel

Microplastic waste found in Trang mackerel

TRANG: Researchers have found microplastic in the stomach of mackerel caught in this southern province and will expand their study to include fish meat and shellfish.

environmentmarinepollutionnatural-resourceshealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 September 2019, 10:17AM

Fish on sale at a Trang fresh market. Researchers have found microplastic waste in the stomachs of mackerel caught in Trang province. Photo: Methee Muangkaew

Fish on sale at a Trang fresh market. Researchers have found microplastic waste in the stomachs of mackerel caught in Trang province. Photo: Methee Muangkaew

Saowalak Khaosaeng, research assistant at the provincial Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, said they began the research after daily morning study of sea debris revealed it was having an affect on the food chain in the sea off Hat Chao Mai beach, the habitat of affordable commercial fish.

Researchers at the centre then collected mackerel from coastal fishermen near the Hat Chao Mai National Park, and examined the fish stomachs. They found an average 78 pieces of microplastic 1-5 millimetres across in the stomach of each collected mackerel, she said.

Ocean currents and saltiness broke plastic waste down into microplastic which the mackerel ate, mistaking it for food, Ms Saowalak said.

The centre planned to expand its research to include mackerel meat and other popular commercial marine life, including shellfish, and its affect on their health, she said.

“This research is intended to make people aware how waste should be disposed of and what the ecosystems are today.

“Sea debris becomes a crisis. Everyone should help solve the root cause, especially by reducing the amount of waste dumped,” Ms Saowalak said.

Asked if the finding could discourage people from eating mackerel, she said plastic debris was certainly not found only in mackerel.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

2,500 unaccounted for in hurricane-hit Bahamas: official
Water discovered for first time in atmosphere of habitable exoplanet
US teen swimmer sanctioned for buttocks-baring bathing suit
Hospitals to be ranked on prices
Centara adds three new hotels to Phuket Portfolio
US to ban flavoured vaping products as lung disease cases surge
Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Babies-for-sale on Facebook! Ex-Mayor loses island lawsuit? City truck pile-up? || September 11
Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach
Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool
French expat in Phuket receives Royal Thai honour for Tham Luang Cave rescue
Indian man injured as car slams into back of staff bus
Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island
Thamanat wins PM’s backing
Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

 

Phuket community
Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Are puzzled how to become nr 6th ranking with a figure 17.37 for professional competence. And: No d...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have a insurance? Were the tourists having by law ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Gen Prawit order Capt Thamanat to take a test, and see if he can get a visa to visit Australia for ...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Looks like the angry little thuggies still can't accept that they're losers and need to move...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Yes Dek, I wrote it and waited your reaction. So, now the real question again. Why fining a driver...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Mr K, most of acknowledge that to "fix" something properly, the first time, means less mon...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Not exactly rocket science as to who will have done this given the location....(Read More)

Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island

A 33 years legal battle! Wow, one can't make it up. Is it not time Thailand modernise all these ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

This deputy minister walks now on thin ice if he dismisses' a Australian media report. The denia...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS

 