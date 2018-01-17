The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Cannalire impresses at JW Marriott’s Cucina restaurant

The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Italian restaurant Cucina recently hosted its first Michelin Star dining experience, in collaboration with the one Michelin-Starred Chef Andrea Cannalire, from Ostuni, Italy.

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 05:21PM

The rising “Michelin Star” Chef Andrea Cannalire impressed the hotels guests and Phuket foodies with his exceptional four-day culinary programs, over January 12 to 15. His dining programs began with the live cooking demonstration and followed by a 5-course contemporary Italian set menu on the first night.

The culinary events continued with a delectable 8-course dinner, where Chef Andrea worked hand in hand with JW Marriott Phuket chefs to delight the diner’s taste buds on the second night.

On Sunday, the Cucina restaurant was fully booked for “The Italian Job” buffet dinner. On the fourth and final night, Chef Andrea presented a lavish 6-course gala dinner.

His signature dishes included Prawn, watermelon, Greek yogurt, cucumber and dill; liquid bruschetta with squid, artichoke, clams and clam foam; beef tartare with Parmesan cheese, lemon and basil pesto sauce; Caciocavallo cheese risotto with capers and rock melon; Iberico pork toploin with locally produced burrata and sea urchin; and Chef Anfrea’s signature black forest cake.

“We are very pleased to have the Michelin-Starred Chef Andrea Cannalire here. It was a great success and exclusive event that we cooked for 2018 here at JW. We promise to bring excellent dining offerings for our guests and Phuket diners, who are looking for unique gourmet experiences. Please stay tuned for more news of upcoming culinary events,” said Mr Oriol Montal, General Manager.

For more information please visit: jwmarriottphuketresort.com

 

 
