The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Michelin Star Chef Francesc Rovira

Start From: Thursday 16 November 2017, 08:00AM to Thursday 16 November 2017, 10:00PM

Michelin Star Chef Francesc Rovira

Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : Banyan Tree Phuket
Phone : 076 372 400
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing

A underpass drainage system suppose to 'hold/ function' normally many, many years. We say 'normally', but than you have to maintain t...(Read More)

Police release details of alleged Phuket illegal immigrant corruption racket

It would be interesting to now how many of the 685 are now unaccounted for after having been reported to the Immigration......(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach

CPR has only a limited success rate when compared to a defibrillator. Modern, automatic defibrillators are cheap with no training required. Many off...(Read More)

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing

I m quite sure it was NOT Ital-Thai Development who made this underpass. Ital - Thai have made Darasamut Underpass, The one close to big Toyota on The...(Read More)

Phuket’s Surin Beach seawall upheaval rankles residents

No Toilet!No Problem ,take a swim and smoke when you are out there!Problem solved! Horst...(Read More)

Police release details of alleged Phuket illegal immigrant corruption racket

This is probably just a drop in the ocean, it will come more....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Drunk' doc's ride? Coming soon: local elections! Surin's seawall going up? || Nov. 14

Watched it once.... and wished I hadn't.. the guy is a moron, but being Thailand, and he's a well known doctor, he'll get away with maybe ...(Read More)

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing

"“They began the day before yesterday (on Sunday, Nov 12). The insurance contract reached the end of its two-year deadline, so they are re-inst...(Read More)

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing

How can the drainage system require a complete overhaul already? They only just opened the tunnel for goodness sake. So I guess in other words "w...(Read More)

Phuket’s Surin Beach seawall upheaval rankles residents

Actually, why listen to the orbortor at all? Take a drive through Bang Tao and look at what has happened under the orbortor. It is the biggest ongoi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.