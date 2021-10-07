BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses

MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses

BANGKOK: Representatives from MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) related businesses submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday (Oct 6), requesting the government to further ease restrictions for the industry and allow their businesses to resume by next Friday (Oct 15).

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 7 October 2021, 02:37PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to chairman of the Business of Creative and Event Management Association Upatham Nisitsukcharoen, domestic MICE revenue dropped 63.8% to B40.8 million from April to June this year, while income from domestic exhibitions was B26mn, down 74.7% year-on-year, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Upatham, who led executives of the Thai Exhibition Association, Thailand Incentive and Convention Association and Thai Hotels Association to submit their request to the government, said the pandemic and tight state restrictions for the past 20 months have had a huge impact on the industry, leading many operators to lay off their workers or cease operations.

He said the fourth quarter is typically the high season for the MICE industry and the easing of restrictions would give the segment an opportunity to stay afloat and retain employment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Low-key Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins, Thailand in talks to buy anti-Covid pills |:| October 6
Taiwan-China situation ‘most grim’ in four decades, says minister
Storm floods remain in 16 provinces
Phuket storm weather to continue
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

 

Phuket community
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

@ Kurt ! Insinuating ? Untruth ? Kurt, my writing is just the logic conclusion to your statement t...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Begs the question: How many police did these children pass without being stopped? ...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

This isn't new, it's been the case for weeks now. There's one short list of 'really ...(Read More)

Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

"Insinuating Sour Horses" ???? LOL. What a wonderful new phrase to introduce into the Eng...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

Red list update is Thursday so there won't be any change.Please get your facts right before publ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

I seem to remember that two years ago a couple of billion was approved from Bangkok to run a pipelin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Phuket officials love playing with statistics. Hopefully one day they will willingly give the true f...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Gee, all this rain, but water shortages later. If only they made the reservoirs deeper when they had...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Yuttana was charged with not paying the kickbacks demanded in order for officials to leave his busin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

@skorchio, very true. I myself have been busy months to 'hunt' vaccination. Finally I m full...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions

 