MGC-Asia launches B400mn mega ‘Autoplex’

SONGKHLA: After expanding its luxury lifestyle market presence with the launch of the “MGC-Asia Autoplex Phuket” on the bypass road in February last year, Master Group Corporation (Asia) Co Ltd (MGC-Asia) last Friday (Jan 26) offi­cially launched its new showroom and mega-sized service centre “MGC-Asia Autoplex Hat Yai”.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 January 2018, 09:58AM

The B400 million project is believed to be the ­first dedicated auto complex in Thailand’s southern Gulf coast region, and will see a fully-integrated paint and body repair shop also launched in the ­first quarter this year.

The “Autoplex” is located on an 11-rai plot with a total of 20,000sqm of showroom space for BMW and Mini, Honda, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as master-certi­fied used cars.

“With its corporate vision 2020: ‘To become a leader in the automotive retail business in Thailand and Southeast Asia’, MGC-Asia has built a strong foundation for more than a decade to maintain steady growth in all areas of its automobile retail business. MGC-Asia Autoplex Hat Yai is another major mechanism to support the company in achieving its goal,” noted a release issued marking the autoplex launch.

“Songkhla is not only an important strategic province for tourism, its geographical location is also advantageous to cross-border trade, particularly at the nearby Songkhla Special Economic Zone, a mega development project aimed at attracting investment to the region,” it added.

“It has also become a centre of logistics for Asean and popular Southern tourist destination, attracting more than 9 million visitors annually, while boosting annual tourism revenue to over B70,000 million.”

Authorised BMW dealer Millennium Auto praised the launch. “Millennium Auto has continually developed and expanded its business by investing considerable sums in modern showrooms and service centres that offer perfect and complete services to customers,” the company announced.

“The great reception of MGC-Asia Autoplex Phuket (see story here) and BMW Studio Suratthani, combined with the executives’ far-sighted vision in foreseeing economic growth in the South, has led to the opening of Millennium Auto Hatyai, the new BMW showroom and complete service centre ready to serve the needs of BMW customers both in Hat Yai and areas along the Gulf of Thailand.”

Covering over 800sqm within the MGC-Asia Autoplex, Millennium Auto Hatyai features a highlight section displaying eight new BMW cars, plus a mini bar and internet café corners, while the 2,000sqm repair service area comprises a consultancy counter, eight service bays — one specially designed for electric vehicles — plus 20 body and paint repair workshops.

Also now sited at the MGC-Asia Autoplex are Millennium Auto MINI with a new showroom that can display four new cars and features four counters offering service advice for general repairs along with one reception hoist for car inspections.

Its complete paint and body repair service centre features four standard hoist bays and a diagnosis room using modern ISID equipment for precise readings. Genuine Mini spare parts are kept in an 8x12 metre warehouse, which means general maintenance and repairs take only hours to complete. In addition, a dedicated run-flat tyre removal machine ensures that wheels are never damaged, while digital wheel alignment equipment provides fast and precise 3D measurements of wheel angles.

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson Hat Yai has established the first official brand distributor in Songkhla province at the autoplex.

The 613sqm facility offers a comprehensive range of services and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, plus wide range of over 50,000 genuine-source accessories, parts, lifestyle products, riding tools and maintenance sets. There is a standard repair centre featuring specialised equipment designed exclusively for Harley-Davidson, with the capacity to service over 150 motorcycles per month, and to guarantee optimum quality the centre is staffed by well-trained technicians from Harley-Davidson University.

For BMW motorbike lovers, Millennium Auto has opened BMW Motorrad, a fully-integrated sales and service centre, at the autoplex, with the aim of providing the best quality service that goes beyond customer expectations. The launch is in response to growing customer demand in the Big Bike and complex-size automobile markets, the company noted.

“The BMW Motorrad Hatyai showroom is designed and appointed to meet the BMW Group’s standards – which promote an outstanding, fun and exciting environment – by following the MINI and BMW prototype,” the company explained in a press release.

“In addition, Millennium Auto Group plans to expand its business to other provinces in the South in response to increasing demand projections,” it added.

Honda has also joined the impressive range of marques at the autoplex with a 4,800sqm Summit Honda Automobile Hat Yai facility featuring a showroom and fully integrated standard service centre.

The Summit Honda centre features a modern-design, 2,000sqm showroom that can display eight cars, along with a customer lounge, children’s corner and a new car delivery area.

The centre also includes 10 service bays with a capacity of over 40 cars per day, plus a fully integrated paint and body repair shop.

 

 
