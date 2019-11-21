Meth mule caught smuggling 18,000 pills into Phuket

PHUKET: A man wanted for speeding through the main police checkpoint onto the island and escaping capture by police last month has been arrested while trying to smuggle more than 18,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills hidden inside his car into Phuket.

drugscrimepolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 November 2019, 12:27PM

Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force, told The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 19) that the arrest came last Friday (Nov 15), when Tha Chatchai Police arrested Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, with 18,190 ya bah pills hidden inside his Toyota Vios.

Wanchalerm was stopped at the checkpoint at about 2:30pm last Friday (Nov 15) after officers recognised that his silver Toyota Vios matched the description of the car that sped through the checkpoint from Phang Nga to Phuket on Oct 15, Mr Siripong said.

In the Oct 15 incident, police gave pursuit, but Wanchalerm escaped, he added.

A search of Wanchalerm’s car last Friday discovered a stash of ya bah pills in packs hidden in the car’s front console, the near gear stick, Mr Siripong explained.

“Wanchalerm was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell,” he confirmed.

“Wanchalerm told police that he was contacted through Facebook by ‘Chokchai Hanphakwen’ to deliver the drugs from Phang Nga to Phuket. He had two friends pick up the drugs up at a location in Thai Mueang and hand them over to him later in front of a restaurant in the area,” he said.

“Wanchalerm was to drop the drugs off at a location Thalang District, in Phuket, and someone was to come and get them t later,” he added.

“Wanchalaerm was to be paid B18,000 for making the delivery. He said that he had delivered drugs to Phuket twice before – 4,000 ya bah pills each time,” Mr Siripong said.

“Next police will search for Wanchalerm’s two friends and investigate and track down the drug-trading network,” Mr Siripong assured.