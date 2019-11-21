THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Meth mule caught smuggling 18,000 pills into Phuket

Meth mule caught smuggling 18,000 pills into Phuket

PHUKET: A man wanted for speeding through the main police checkpoint onto the island and escaping capture by police last month has been arrested while trying to smuggle more than 18,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills hidden inside his car into Phuket.

drugscrimepolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 November 2019, 12:27PM

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, after 18,190 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his Toyota Vios. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

« »

Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center, a provincial-level anti-narcotics task force, told The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 19) that the arrest came last Friday (Nov 15), when Tha Chatchai Police arrested Phuket native Wanchalerm ‘Jay’ Buaboon, 32, with 18,190 ya bah pills hidden inside his Toyota Vios.

Wanchalerm was stopped at the checkpoint at about 2:30pm last Friday (Nov 15) after officers recognised that his silver Toyota Vios matched the description of the car that sped through the checkpoint from Phang Nga to Phuket on Oct 15, Mr Siripong said.

In the Oct 15 incident, police gave pursuit, but Wanchalerm escaped, he added.

A search of Wanchalerm’s car last Friday discovered a stash of ya bah pills in packs hidden in the car’s front console, the near gear stick, Mr Siripong explained.

“Wanchalerm was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell,” he confirmed.

“Wanchalerm told police that he was contacted through Facebook by ‘Chokchai Hanphakwen’ to deliver the drugs from Phang Nga to Phuket. He had two friends pick up the drugs up at a location in Thai Mueang and hand them over to him later in front of a restaurant in the area,” he said.

“Wanchalerm was to drop the drugs off at a location Thalang District, in Phuket, and someone was to come and get them t later,” he added.

“Wanchalaerm was to be paid B18,000 for making the delivery. He said that he had delivered drugs to Phuket twice before – 4,000 ya bah pills each time,” Mr Siripong said.

“Next police will search for Wanchalerm’s two friends and investigate and track down the drug-trading network,” Mr Siripong assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thanathorn disqualified as MP |:| November 21
Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online
Six believed crushed in Phuket building collapse
Chinese man, daughter safe after boat adrift with engine failure at Koh Lanta
Pope Francis kicks off Asia tour with Buddhist temple visit
AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light
Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC denies Thanathorn claim :| - November 19
Thanathorn disqualified as MP
Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system
Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats
EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case
Elderly woman sues daughter, bank for theft of B250mn

 

Phuket community
AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Well, it seems 'the sky is the limit'. But thai tourist numbers are already over the hill. ...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Is it really a good idea to release all these pythons in the 'jungle' on Phuket? Perhaps a g...(Read More)

Thanathorn disqualified as MP

After reading this article, the thought popped up to make a nice tv thai opera show of the whole hap...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

All connected to a network, that is proven to be poorly maintained. I hope it works, but history sho...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Why do I think this is just an exercise to give people a false sense of security. No real mention of...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Great...so now you can go back and watch people drown...but make sure the cameras don't home in ...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Ha, Ha- how many cameras have we seen announced and 'installed' over the years'? Funny ...(Read More)

Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Nice sat pic of the formerly salt water lagoon before Laguna filled in the beach. ...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Well, this costly CCTV system is at least good for one thing, and that is to monitor the beach life ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

Gerry,,, I fully understand that, but you seem to quick to belittle me, and in the process completel...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Thanyapura Football
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Diamond Resort Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club