Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust

Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust

PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested two suspects and seized 310 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and a gun with ammunition in Pa Khlok yesterday (Sept 17).

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 September 2021, 02:13PM

Police conducted a drug raid in Pa Khlok yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police conducted a drug raid in Pa Khlok yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police conducted a drug raid in Pa Khlok yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: Thalang Police

Police conducted a drug raid in Pa Khlok yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: Thalang Police

The arrests were conducted by Thalang Police led by Capt Suchart Luecha and acting under the order of Thalang Police Chief Col Pisit Cheurnpetch.

Having received information about two suspects possibly involved in drug trafficking, officers arrived at an address in Pa Khlok and arrested Suda Inlee, 24, who was found in possession of 160 methamphetamine pills.

Continuing the raid, officers next arrested Khantichai Sanusan, 39, also known as Chai Lang Daeng. The man was found in possession of 150 methamphetamine pills, a .38-calibre home-made gun (Thai Pradit) and 16 rounds of ammunition. A white Isuzu truck was also seized as evidence.

Ms Suda was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Mr Khantichai was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

lelecuneo | 18 September 2021 - 15:15:33 

2 very small fishes in the middle of the pond... good start but hey we all know this is just smoke in the eye of the pubblic opinion...

 

