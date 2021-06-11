Meth dealer arrested in Chalong

PHUKET: Police from the the Royal Thai Police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested a 34-year-old man in Chalong last night after tracking down crystal meth (ya ice) being sold on Facebook.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 June 2021, 04:18PM

Image: CCIB

Watthanachai Yimdee, 34, was arrested at a house in Soi Nakok off Chao Fa West Rd in Moo 5 Chalong, CCIB Region 5 Commander Maj Gen Charin Kopatta reported today (June 11).

Watthanachai was found with 173.25 grammes of ya ice, as well as a digital scale.

The arrest came after officers found a man selling drugs via Facebook. An investigation traced the drugs back to being sold by Watthanachai from the house in Chalong, Maj Gen Charin said.

During questioning, Watthanachai told police that he sold the ya ice to local teenagers for B1,000 per 100g bag, said the police report.

Watthanachai told police that he bought the drugs from a man he knew only as “Uncle Mee”.

Uncle Mee frequently changed his phone number and called Watthanachai once a week to ask whether he wanted to order more.

Watthanachai said he had received his latest order of ya ice on Wednesday (June 9), which cost him B22,000, the report noted.

Watthanachai said that he kept the meth in his bedroom, the report added.

Watthanachai was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, said the CCIB report.