Metadee Concept – Pride Party

Metadee Concept – Pride Party

Start From: Sunday 4 June 2023, 07:00PM to Sunday 4 June 2023, 11:00PM

Get ready to celebarte Pride month in your unique concept of Pride. Dress code – HOLOGRAPHIC. Join our Pride Party on Saturday June 04, 2023. Vibe the night with DJ SOSHINE Pokpathom Nukhao, dance to the vocals of ZYMONE of The VOICE THAILAND SS5 ZYMONE of The VOICE THAILAND SS5 ZYMONE. Be in awe with the winner of Drag Race Thailand SS1 Miss Nathalia Pliacam! Bedazzled by Sydney Diva Awards Winner, Miss JAI SIRA Siravariety. Laser show, drinks and colours. Party time from 19:00 till late. FREE ENTRY! Pick your colors and see you at Metadee Concept! Book Now to Guarantee your Entrance - 076 337 888.

Phone : 076 337 888
http://www.facebook.com/metadeephuket

 

