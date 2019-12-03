Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize

Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize

FOOTBALL: Lionel Messi won a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony in Paris yesterday (Dec 2), while USA World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe claimed the women's prize.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 10:09AM

Lionel Messi happily collected his sixth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday (Dec 2). Photo AFP

Lionel Messi happily collected his sixth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday (Dec 2). Photo AFP

Rapinoe was not at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital, unable to make the trip back to the country where she led the USA to victory in July.

However, Messi was there with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and two of their children. Now aged 32, it is Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It is 10 years since I won my first Ballon d'Or here in Paris and I remember coming here with my three brothers, I was 22 and it was all unthinkable for me what I was going through," Messi said on stage after receiving the award from last year's winner Luka Modric.

"Now 10 years on this is my sixth, in a very different time, very special in my personal life with my wife and three children."

Van Dijk comes second

The Barcelona number 10 took the prize, organised by France Football magazine and voted for by a panel of journalists from around the world, from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with Ronaldo third.

It is the first time since 2010 that Ronaldo, who last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017, has failed to rank in the top two.

Having starred in the Liverpool team that won the Champions League, Van Dijk finished second to Messi just as he did in the voting for FIFA's equivalent prize, The Best, in September.

"Unfortunately there are a couple of players like him who are a bit unnatural. Six times Ballon d'Or - you need to respect greatness as well," said Van Dijk.

Van Dijk was one of four Liverpool players in the top 10, with Sadio Mane fourth, Mohamed Salah fifth and goalkeeper Alisson seventh. The latter won a new prize for the goalkeeper of the year, named after former USSR icon Lev Yashin.

Messi has scored 46 goals in 54 matches so far in 2019, and netted 36 times in total in 34 La Liga matches last season as Barcelona won the title.

He did not enjoy a successful Copa America with Argentina but was also the top scorer in last season's Champions League with 12 goals.

As if any reminder of his brilliance were required, on Sunday he scored a wonderful late winner for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid.

'Incredible year' for Rapinoe

This is just the second year that a women's Ballon d'Or, voted for by a smaller panel of 48 journalists, has been awarded, with Rapinoe succeeding Norway's Ada Hegerberg as the winner.

The prolific Hegerberg starred as Lyon again won the Champions League, but her self-imposed exile from her national team prevented her from featuring at the World Cup.

Rapinoe, meanwhile, was the star of that tournament on and off the field.

She won the Golden Boot for top scorer, with six goals, and Golden Ball for best player. Rapinoe scored the opening goal from the penalty spot as the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

But the 34-year-old feminist icon made headlines with her outspoken criticism of US President Donald Trump during the tournament and by leading the calls for her team to be paid the same as their male counterparts.

"It's been an incredible year," said Rapinoe in a recorded video message.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the US Soccer Federation, for all of the support to allow me to be who I am and do what I do on the field but also be the person who I am off the field."

Rapinoe was one of four members of the US side that lifted the World Cup to be nominated for the prize, along with Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan, who finished third on Monday.

England's Lucy Bronze, who won the Champions League with Lyon before reaching the World Cup semi-finals with her country, losing to the US, came in second in the Ballon d'Or.

Matthijs de Ligt succeeded Kylian Mbappe as the winner of the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21.

The defender starred in the Ajax side who reached the Champions League semi-finals and won the Dutch title, before joining Juventus in the close season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match
Good wind, close racing on first day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Liverpool extend lead at the top as Manchester City slip up
War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore
Thais open SEA Games account with three golds
Hamilton closes season in style
Fanatical Thai sports fans would cancel honeymoons, risk jobs to support their teams, reports survey
Indian football club the latest to be added to Manchester City led global empire
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole in Abu Dhabi
Thais vow to put up a fight for last 4 spot at SEA Games
Where to next for Ferrari's painful luxury
Veteran Tanasugarn to lead Thai team as they aim to serve up gold medal haul at SEA Games
Arsenal sack Emery as pressure mounts for under fire managers
Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show

 

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

Oh great, they are actually going ahead with this stupid train. Get ready for years of traffic jams....(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

It seems it would be equally, if not more important, to connect Phuket to the rail system which runs...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

A fastened seatbelt may have saved, the deceaded lady's life....(Read More)

Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

lets hope after his removal that the group of 40 farang volunteers are reinstated in patong to prote...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

Looking on the home page three out of the six articles highlighted are about vehicle crashes (all to...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Equality in opportunity is all that is needed- weightlifting is hardly relevant but i will say wome...(Read More)

Diving into The Cave

This is a damn fine review. Is the author an erstwhile journalist at Bangkok Post? ...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

Strange. 2 different stories. 1 About falling asleep behind the wheel, and 1 about arguing strongly ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

And K,I don't care about Thai's working illegally in Taiwan/Korea,but as you do I wonder why...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

K, I don't know and I don't care why they changed visa requirements for people from Taiwan.Y...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket