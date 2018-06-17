FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Messi misery as Iceland hold Argentina, France down Australia

FOOTBALL: Lionel Messi fluffed his World Cup lines yesterday (June 16), missing a penalty as Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw after France benefited from the first use of the Video Assistant Referee system in tournament history to grind out a victory over Australia.

FootballAFP

Sunday 17 June 2018, 01:23PM

Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi threw away the chance to give Argentina an opening win. Photo: AFP

Just a day after his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick to secure a 3-3 draw for Portugal against Spain, Messi had a golden chance to write his own headlines.

The Argentine stepped up to the spot with the teams locked at 1-1 in Moscow's Spartak Stadium after Rurik Gislason was adjudged to have brought down Maximiliano Meza in the 63rd minute.

But Hannes Halldorsson guessed correctly and palmed away the Argentine skipper's side-footed effort and, despite intense pressure, Iceland held on for a famous draw in their debut at a World Cup finals.

Sergio Aguero scored the opener for the two-time world champions in the 19th minute but his strike was almost immediately cancelled out by Alfred Finnbogaso.

A downcast Messi spoke of his disappointment at the penalty miss.

“There is a bitterness of not being able to give the team all three points because I think we deserved it,” the Barcelona icon said.

Messi is yet to win a major international tournament and time is running out with his 31st birthday looming.

It was another extraordinary result in the history of Iceland, who famously dumped England out of Euro 2016.

The island nation of 330,000 is the smallest country ever to qualify for the finals but emphatically showed they can mix it with the heavyweights.

VAR steps in

In the first match of the day, France launched their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought win against Australia as VAR was used for the first time at a World Cup.

The Group C match in Kazan was goalless when Antoine Griezmann went down after a tackle in the second half. Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha did not award a penalty but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a spot-kick and Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later the Socceroos drew level through a penalty of their own, although this time it was awarded by the referee, with Mile Jedinak coolly beating Hugo Lloris.

But Paul Pogba won a tight match for the 1998 champions when his shot bounced over the line off the crossbar in the 81st minute.

VAR has been used to varying degrees of success in Serie A and the German Bundesliga, while FIFA used the system at the Confederations Cup in Russia last year.

“Luckily for us the system was there,” Griezmann said. “When the referee went to see the video, I thought it was a penalty. I was already thinking about how I would take it.”

France coach Didier Deschamps said the Euro 2016 finalists must improve.

QSI International School Phuket

“It’s the World Cup, it’s the first match. But, yes, we must do better, and we can do better,” he said.

In the day’s later games, Denmark broke Peru’s hearts as the South American country made their first appearance in the finals since 1982.

Peruvian fans have arrived in Russia in droves to celebrate their return to the sporting spectacle, but were left crestfallen after Yussuf Poulsen’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Danes in Group C.

Midfielder Christian Cueva missed a penalty for Los Incas to compound their misery.

“We had an enormous amount of fans and it was sad they came so far to see us lose, they deserved at least a draw,” said Peru coach Ricardo Gareca.

“We didn't deserve to lose, but we can’t cry over spilt milk.”

Meanwhile in Group D, Croatia took advantage of Argentina's slip against Iceland to record a comfortable 2-0 win over Nigeria.

A penalty from Real Madrid star Luka Modric and an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo secured the points for the Croatians in Kaliningrad, sending them to the top of the standings.

Croatia face Argentina in their second group game.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match,” Modric said afterwards. “They have huge amounts of quality, but this win will really boost our confidence and we are going to up our game.”

Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News

Keep up to date with all the FIFA World Cup results and group standings by following The Phuket News by clicking here.

You can also get a free printable copy of The Phuket News World Cup wallchart via the link.

 Best of luck for your home nation!

 

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Belgium pip England to top spot as Japan sneak into World Cup last 16
Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
World Cup gambling operation busted in Rawai
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling
Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Lofty Phuket

 