Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Messi magic reignites Argentina; France into World Cup last 16

Messi magic reignites Argentina; France into World Cup last 16

FOOTBALL: Lionel Messi reignited Argentina’s World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday (Nov 26) as Kylian Mbappe’s double fired France into the last 16.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Sunday 27 November 2022, 10:33AM

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Julian Alvarez during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. Photo: AFP

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Julian Alvarez during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. Photo: AFP

Rocked by a stunning upset defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Argentina faced Mexico knowing that a defeat would send them crashing out of the tournament.

But Messi breathed fresh life into Argentina’s campaign with his eighth World Cup goal in his fifth appearance in the finals.

The 35-year-old maestro, desperate to crown his glittering career by lifting football’s greatest prize, rifled home a low shot on 64 minutes to put Argentina en route to victory.

Rising star Enzo Fernandez made the game safe with a magical curling strike in the 87th minute, sparking wild celebrations amongst Argentina fans at the glittering Lusail Stadium.

An Argentinian victory on Wednesday against Poland ‒ who were 2-0 winners over Saudi Arabia earlier Saturday ‒ will carry the South American champions into the knockout rounds from Group C.

“We knew that today we had to win, that another World Cup was starting for us, and we knew how to do it,” Messi said.

Mbappe double

Elsewhere, France became the first team to reach the last 16 after two goals from star striker Mbappe secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

Mbappe, one of the heroes of France’s march to the 2018 World Cup title, ensured Les Bleus would be the first team into the knockout rounds after popping up with an 86th-minute winner to break Danish hearts at Stadium 974 in Doha.

The win all but guarantees France will enter the last 16 as winners of Group D heading into their final game against Tunisia on Wednesday.

“For us, it’s ideal, we have six points so we’re sure to qualify after two matches,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

“We’ll appreciate that before the next match in four days. It brings tranquility and the assurance that we qualify.”

Mbappe had fired France into the lead on 61 minutes after Denmark’s defence finally buckled following wave after wave of French pressure.

However Andreas Christensen jolted France with a 68th minute equaliser before Mbappe’s late show sealed all three points.

Earlier Saturday, Poland star Robert Lewandowski finally broke his World Cup scoring duck in a clinical win over Saudi Arabia.

Pro Property Partners

It was a World Cup reality check for the Saudis following their stunning win over Argentina.

“The importance of the goal and how I scored it made all my dreams from childhood come true,” said Lewandowski, who had missed a penalty in Poland’s opening 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was overcome with emotion having capitalised on a blunder by midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki.

‘Emotional’ Lewandowski

“I think the older I get the more emotional I get,” Lewandowski said. “I’m aware it might be my last World Cup and I wanted to be able to say that I’ve played and scored at World Cups.

“The result is most important, but getting both is great.”

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was the hero for Poland, however, producing a stunning double save in the first half.

He first denied Salem Al-Dawsari from the penalty spot, then made a stunning stop to keep out the rebound.

In other games on Saturday, Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0, recovering from a chastening opening defeat against champions France to keep their hopes alive.

Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia desperately held on to silence Tunisia’s vociferous fans.

The Socceroos sit second in Group D with three points from two games, with a game to come against Denmark.

With Messi throwing Argentina a lifeline on Saturday, all eyes on Sunday will now be on Germany in a must-win battle with Spain in Group E.

Germany, beaten 2-1 by Japan in a remarkable opening upset, would be eliminated if they lose to the 2010 champions and Japan avoid defeat to Costa Rica.

Germany coach Hansi Flick described the game as his team’s “first final of this World Cup.”

“I am convinced of our ideas,” Flick said. “We will approach the game with courage and belief in our quality.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket ‘ready’ for King’s Cup Regatta
World Cup: Qatar knocked out, England booed for USA draw
Deep Week festival returns to Phuket
World Cup history for Ronaldo, Neymar injury scare after Brazil win
All square at the ACG against the touring British Club Bangkok
Phuket prepares to host World Bodybuilding Championships
Jai Dee Regatta serves as a warm up for the King’s Cup 2022
World Cup broadcasting rights in jeopardy
Germany shocked by Japan after World Cup armband protest, Spain hit seven
Gazza: how one man during one summer changed so much
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina to ignite World Cup
England prove ‘doubters’ wrong as they launch World Cup bid in style
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Verstappen strolls to season-end win in Abu Dhabi
Quin and Watkinson win Laguna Phuket Triathlon ‘Race of Legends’

 

Phuket community
Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

@Kurt Getting a bit Russophobe again ? Most tourists or expats don't wear a mask anymore. And ...(Read More)

Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished

@Parb: road over Cahlong? AHAHAH Both way around the dam already collapsed!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

Additionally, most countries stop serving alcohol at midnight or 1:00 and close the bars at 2. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

Pretty lame opinion this time PN (IMHO). You generally imply that the basis of their decision (incre...(Read More)

Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished

Capricornball, Chaikon Co Ltd can't be sacked. In the contract between Chaikon and top Phuket Of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

great article right on the spot....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

You refer to the committee as 'buffoons'? No one can ever answer my question about what make...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

Dr Opas must know very well that the present 'improved' Covid-19 can change overnight. See h...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

Dr Opas is very keen on having the Thai population receiving more vaccinations. Why he is not saying...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

What we miss is that of all committees, National or just Phuketiën, none of them come out with reco...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 