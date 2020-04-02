Kata Rocks
Message for British nationals in Phuket: Spaces available on Swiss flight to Zurich

PHUKET The Phuket News has been asked to share this message with our readers: The Swiss government have organised a charter flight tonight – Flight WK 2051 departing 23:35 on April 2 arriving Zurich April 3 at 7:40am.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 April 2020, 03:19PM

The Swiss embassy premises in Bangkok Photo: FDFA

You will need to meet the cost of this flight yourself. You do not need to pay before you travel. You will have to sign a commitment to pay before you board. The cost of the flight will be based on a normal price for a ticket and charged at a later stage after the flight.

You must also organise your own flight from Zurich to UK. You do not need to do this before you travel but you must remain in transit in Zurich until you organise one. There are flights available to London.

More information on the Embassy of Switzerland website: www.eda.admin.ch/bangkok

Advice from the Swiss Embassy is that if you are unable to register you can also show up at the counter before 8pm.

