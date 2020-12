Merry Christmas, Phuket

PHUKET: While many expats across the island are celebrating Christmas today, government offices and many businesses on Phuket will remain open.



By The Phuket News

Friday 25 December 2020, 08:26AM

Christmas Day is enjoyed by Thais across the nation, but today is not a public holiday in Thailand.

As such, all government offices, including Phuket Immigration, remain open, as will banks and other important institutions.

From all of us here at Class Act Media and IMAGE asia, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!