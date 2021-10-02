BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Merck’s COVID pill hailed after cutting hospitalisations by 50%

Merck’s COVID pill hailed after cutting hospitalisations by 50%

WASHINGTON: US pharmaceutical company Merck said yesterday (Oct 1) it will seek authorisation of its oral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 after it was shown to reduce the chance newly infected patients were hospitalized by 50%.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By AFP

Saturday 2 October 2021, 02:22PM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

A simple pill to treat the coronavirus has been sought since the start of the pandemic and yesterday’s announcement was hailed as a major step towards that goal.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, told reporters: “The data are impressive,” and he highlighted that the trial results showed there were no deaths among patients who received the drug compared to eight deaths in the placebo group.

The US has procured 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir should it be greenlighted, with the option to buy more, and global health agency Unitaid said it was working with a partnership called ACT-Accelerator to secure supply for low- and middle-income countries.

Until now, COVID therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies and Gilead’s remdesivir have been administered intravenously.

‘It’s very exciting to have more options that are easy to deploy,” Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University who specializes in infectious diseases, told AFP.

“You can have something that’s similarly effective, but if one is much easier to use, that’s going to have a bigger population-level impact.”

But experts also stressed that if approved the drug is not a miracle cure and should complement highly effective vaccines, rather than replace them.

Compelling results

In a late stage clinical trial, Merck and its partner Ridgeback Therapeutics evaluated data from around 770 patients - roughly half of whom received either a five-day course of the pill, while the other received a placebo.

All the patients had lab-confirmed COVID-19 with symptoms that developed within five days of them being assigned to their respective groups.

Of the patients who received molnupiravir, 7.3% were hospitalised by day 29, compared to 14.1% of those on a placebo - a relative risk reduction of around 50%.

Efficacy was said to hold up against variants of concern, including Delta, and the drug had a good safety profile.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The results were compelling enough that an independent data monitoring committee in consultation with the FDA decided to halt the trial early, which could indicate they felt it would be unethical to continue with a placebo arm.

Merck said it plans to submit an application for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA as soon as possible based on these findings and plans to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide.

Response from the medical community was favorable, with some notes of caution.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, wrote on Twitter the fact the results were so positive the trial was stopped “would be considered a Eureka moment in the fight against COVID.”

Some experts warned it would be crucial to administer the drug early for it to be effective. Since it isn’t always clear who is at risk for developing severe disease, it would have the greatest impact if it were cheap enough and safe enough to distribute widely.

Broad application

Molnupiravir belongs to a class of antiviral drugs called polymerase inhibitors, which work by targeting an enzyme that viruses need to copy their genetic material, and introducing mutations that leave them unable to replicate.

“Viruses are basically little machines and they need certain components to replicate themselves,” Daria Hazuda, Merck’s chief scientific officer of the company’s exploratory science center, told AFP in a recent interview. Antivirals disrupt the machinery.

Such drugs are expected to be more variant-proof than monoclonal antibody treatments, which target a surface protein of the virus that is continually evolving.

Molnupiravir was initially developed as an inhibitor of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, two other important acute respiratory infections, by a team at Emory University.

“If it is proven to be very safe and proven to be effective, then it can be used broadly, irrespective of the diagnosis, to treat and prevent multiple respiratory infections,” added Hazuda.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PPRP vows to keep Prayut as premier candidate
Business owners praise return of alcohol sales
Country restrictions lifted for Sandbox arrivals
Slow start to Phuket reopening
La Nina may spur more floods
Outrigger announces management team for Thailand
Phuket marks 182 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT project 1m Phuket tourists in 6 months, Romance scams nets B11mn |:| October 1
AirAsia to launch Phuket - Chiang Mai flights Oct 16
Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy
Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket
Man held for allegedly shooting Din Daeng protester
Public debt to total B2.89trn in fiscal 2022
Phuket marks 188 new COVID cases, no new deaths
French ex-president Sarkozy given second jail term

 

Phuket community
Business owners praise return of alcohol sales

Nice advert- did you enjoy your free meal?...(Read More)

Slow start to Phuket reopening

Maybe that's because the so-called "relaxed" rules are not realistically any different...(Read More)

Slow start to Phuket reopening

Oh dear- you mean one million tourists didn't charge the gates? TAT must be gutted. Back to the ...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

while the Aussie PM said at 80% double vaxed Australians can travel between states, international tr...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

What actually is the good news for Australians who this moment have the time/money for a Phuket holi...(Read More)

Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

Ya Ice becoming more popular among people with higher status and income? Must be not to difficult t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 188 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When Phuket still dreams a bit of sort of high season tourist cake, it has to do the following: All...(Read More)

Rising drug use in Phuket questions policy

Nonsense, this process is going on for years already. Anyway, Kratom, and so marijuana can be remove...(Read More)

LGBT want to donate blood

Is there question 16 or 17 : "Are you a married man who has regular sex outdoors, besides havin...(Read More)

Australia readies to reopen, praised as good news for Phuket

Thailand itselves blocks millions of vaccinated foreign tourists coming by their hard headed continu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand

 