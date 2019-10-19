THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth

Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth

FORMULA ONE: The rain thundered from the heavens and a gale thrashed Suzuka Circuit as Typhoon Hagibis plundered Japan, but no storm could prevent Mercedes fulfilling its destiny.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Saturday 19 October 2019, 11:24AM

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas takes the checkered flag to win during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Photo: AFP

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas takes the checkered flag to win during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Photo: AFP

When the cyclone cleared Mercedes was still standing, and by the end of the weather-worn Japanese Grand Prix Formula One’s pre-eminent team emerged with a sixth world championship and another record broken.

 

The completion of the serial sextuple had been ordained from the team’s early-season domination, but anticipation makes the result no less remarkable – Mercedes, in only its 10th year of team ownership, had matched the benchmark for championship domination set by Ferrari between 1999 and 2004.

 

What’s more, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton taking the chequered flag in one-three formation, they had scored enough points to eliminate all but themselves from drivers championship contention. With Mercedes guaranteed the individual title, the Silver Arrows will have the outright record for consecutive team-driver championship doubles, smashing the previous record of five by that same Ferrari team with Michael Schumacher in 2000–04.

 

Even the strongest teams tend to wilt after too long at the top. Personnel change, enthusiasm declines after summiting the mountain so many times and key drivers retire.

 

But not so Mercedes, which shows no such weaknesses – indeed it’s hard to imagine the end of the silver reign.

 

“If I were to sum it up, it’s the people,” team boss Toto Wolff said. “The group of people that are working on the project each giving it all, playing the best game in their respective position and the strength of the pack has made us win these championships.”

 

Wolff is quick to diffuse the credit, but the culture the racer-turned-principal has instilled into the team has been central to keeping personnel not only energised but untempted by offers to join rival teams, who entice to import expertise as much as to disrupt the opposition.

 

The proof isn’t in the races the team has dominated; the grands prix Mercedes haven’t won have been the most instructive.

 

Its comprehensive defeat at the hands of Ferrari at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix triggered substantial soul-searching just as the sport was asking whether the Italian team was at the dawn of a new dominant era.

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

Mercedes famously embarked on 10 days of 24/7 analysis to understand its problems and routed the competition at the following race in Canada.

 

Last year the team’s poor showing in Belgium, where title contender Sebastian Vettel comfortably dispatched Lewis Hamilton, looked like the turning point in the Ferrari driver’s campaign, but then too Mercedes worked to understand its problems and went on to win six of the remaining eight races.

 

“It’s about the marginal gains,” Wolff added. “It’s about putting everything together and not leaving one stone unturned; having a no blame culture; empowering, even when it’s difficult sometimes, when you would rather control things.

 

“I think the strengths go very deep – values that are engrained in the teams that you can’t put on a power point and say now we are empowered. You need to live it in the difficult moments, and that has made the strengths of the team.

 

“We had many hiccups over the last years and we were always able to collect ourselves, understand why we haven’t performed well and come back even stronger.”

 

There are few territories left unventured by the all-conquering Mercedes team. Next season it has the chance to take the outright record for consecutive titles, while star driver Lewis Hamilton is well on track to be a reigning six-time champion in 2020 and gunning for Michael Schumacher’s record of seven crowns.

 

And then? Will Mercedes’s stranglehold on the sport ever end?

 

After six titles and almost 100 victories, the question isn’t whether Mercedes is beatable; it’s whether anyone is bold enough to think they could take on the best and win.

 

On current form, it’d be very bold to think indeed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Siam Yapp takes on the world
US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France
Spain make Euro 2020 with late Sweden draw, beaten Ireland forced to wait
Thailand stun UAE in World Cup qualifier
Pattaya bids to host 2026 Youth Olympics
War Elephants 'ready' for UAE test
Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria
Mercedes wins team title with Suzuka one-two
Mercedes fastest in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis postpones qualifying
BISP Cruzeiro team take title in Europe
Nine-star Belgium book Euro place, Dutch fight back to beat N. Ireland
Honda returns home with victory in sight
England v France World Cup game in doubt as typhoon nears
Thailand to lead Asean bid for 2034 World Cup

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket