Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mercedes rues lost victory as comeback continues

Mercedes rues lost victory as comeback continues

FORMULA ONE: Mercedes got within touching distance of an unlikely victory on Max Verstappen’s home turf at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday (Sept 4), but the team isn’t convinced it can do so again before next season.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 8 September 2022, 09:30AM

Lewis Hamilton was close but not close enough at the Dutch Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

Lewis Hamilton was close but not close enough at the Dutch Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

It’s lap 60 of 72, and Lewis Hamilton is inconsolable over team radio. “I can’t believe you guys screwed me, man,” he shouted. “I can’t tell you how pissed I am right now.”

He’d just been passed by Max Verstappen for the race lead at the safety car restart, and as the Dutchman breezed into the distance, the Briton watched his slim victory hopes disappear with him.

He never really stood a chance once the safety car came out. Verstappen had a chance to pit for much fresher tyres, and when teammate George Russell did the same, there were no cars to shield Hamilton from the reigning world champion in a scenario eerily familiar to last year’s Abu Dhabi title decider.

But this year the frustration wasn’t borne of the anguish of a lost title. This was the pain of a man who’d just seen his best shot at a victory evaporate in an instant.

Mercedes has been off the pace all year. Sometimes the gap is small, as it was in Hungary last month, where both Mercedes cars mastered the circumstances to finish on the podium. Other times it’s enormous, like in Belgium last week, where they were two seconds off the pace in qualifying.

But at the Dutch Grand Prix Mercedes was back among the frontrunners for the first time this season. The W13, its strengths and weaknesses perpetually evading the grasp of its engineers, rolled out of its Zandvoort garage and was immediately quick.

“It’s like a mood swing,” Hamilton said after qualifying a close fourth. “It’s like the characteristics of a human being. You don’t know which side of the bed it’s going to get out of.”

The team backed the car to get out of the right side of the bed on Sunday and put all its chips on a one-stop strategy it knew could deliver it victory. Red Bull Racing, having lost some practice time to a gearbox problem on Friday, committed to make two stops.

The Mercedes car was flying, and by mid distance it was clear it had Verstappen under pressure. The Dutchman had to make one more stop and was guaranteed to rejoin the track behind both Mercedes cars, forcing him to fight to the finish.

But a series of safety interventions neutralised the race, gifting Verstappen the lead and undermining what had been a sharp and punchy race for Hamilton, one that had been deserving of greater reward than fourth.

“The guys were really, really on it,” Hamilton said once he’d cooled down after the race. “We are all on it and I really was hopeful that we were going to get a one-two together as a team, especially after not a great year

“I was just on the edge of breaking point with emotions.

“My apologies to the team, because I don’t even remember what I said, I just lost it for a second, but I think they know that there is just so much passion.”

Undoubtedly part of that emotion was that it’s deeply uncertain when - or whether - Hamilton will be in such a position again this year. If Zandvoort is the sort of track the car likes, there aren’t too many similar circuits coming up on the calendar.

This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, for example, is unlikely to flatter the car in the same way.

“As weird as it sounds for a high-tech science lab on wheels, the data don’t seem to correlate this year,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted. “We are gathering data on the track in order to put the puzzle together.

“We added a few new bits of the puzzle to comprehend for next year, but I don’t expect weekends like this every single weekend to the end of the year.”

Completing that puzzle is the goal, and while the team is now targeting the complete picture in 2023, the prospect of enough pieces being in place to recapture that almost glorious afternoon in Zandvoort will remain tantalising until November.

“It was finally there within our grasp,” Hamilton said. “If this can be the same in the future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and we’re going to get that win.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel
VAR under the spotlight after weekend of errors
Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight
Big in Japan: Thai mixed doubles stars deliver again
Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Kyrgios stuns Medvedev at US Open as Gauff advances
Verstappen’s home delight at Dutch Grand Prix
Serena greatness will never be matched, says former coach
Havertz seals controversial Chelsea win, Man City held by Villa
Verstappen storms to home pole
Liverpool eye derby delight, Arsenal aim to extend perfect start
Phuket sailing duo impress at Inclusion World Championship
Verstappen hits new high to crush hopes in Belgium
Phuket Petanque Royal Cup opens registration
Return of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon

 

Phuket community
Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

More and more one gets impression that PLTO is the spil in organized transport cartels setting. It m...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

It is not the increased fines that make it conductive to corruption. It is the standard of people ac...(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

@fascinated. Tiny Thai male brains with huge egos is more accurate....(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

Why are these useless male oxygen thieves allowed to walk amongst the public? Take them out of the g...(Read More)

Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

Surprised he has not been bashed to death by other prisoners disgusted with what he did. Many have t...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Wow,that was yesterday the nicest joke of the Thai day. ...."To stop corruption"...... Ha...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

[PLTO chief threatens the full extent of the law.] Isn't issuing threats against the law? Does T...(Read More)

Fire engulfs hotel supply townhome unit

It's all so simple on Pkuket. In traffic it is 'slippery road'. Fires always due toe...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

What a load of BS!! Travelling to Samui to "interview and apologise" to the passengers AFT...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

"complaints about the illegal use of private cars to hire passengers" Geez I wonder who wa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa

 