The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mercedes finally meets its match in unstoppable Verstppen

Mercedes finally meets its match in unstoppable Verstppen

FORMULA ONE: A comfortable victory from pole, an extended championship lead and no signs of slowing down: Max Verstappen is Formula 1’s new championship favourite.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 1 July 2021, 10:15AM

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are having a very good season so far. Photo: AFP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are having a very good season so far. Photo: AFP

It’s easy to get carried away by the result of a single grand prix, but the cool dominance with which Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix is difficult to overstate.

There wasn’t a moment all weekend at which Red Bull Racing looked anything but confident. Verstappen eased his way to pole last Saturday (June 26) with two laps good enough to beat Mercedes and comfortably led every lap of the race, lapping all but three cars.

Fast in a straight line, fast through the corners, fast in the pit stops - Red Bull Racing was unstoppable at the Red Bull Ring.

The gap in pace has been put down to the RB16B’s newfound straight-line speed, but it’s a furphy to suggest - as Hamilton has implied - that engine upgrades, banned in 2021 on cost-saving grounds, are behind Red Bull Racing’s gains, though the team admits a new oil formulation has delivered kilowatts.

The gap is all down to aerodynamic performance. Verstappen’s speed down the straights is thanks to his car carrying a slimmer rear wing, slashing drag, but the rest of the car’s surfaces are working efficiently enough that he loses nothing through the corners.

The Mercedes W12 is not as efficient, and boosting straight-line speed costs the car in the turns, slowing it down overall. And at the high-altitude Red Bull Ring, with air scarcer than at sea level, this relative inefficiency is amplified.

This would be far from a crisis just eight rounds into any other season, but 2021 is making unique demands of all teams. Sweeping rule changes are being introduced next season, and every team is focusing intensely on their 2022 cars knowing that new regulations present a golden chance to reset the pecking order.

But Red Bull Racing has left the 2021 development tap on - indeed reports suggested that as many as five deliveries of upgrades were made to the team over the course of this weekend alone.

“It’s a balancing act between this year and next year, but if that means we’ve got to work a bit harder, we’re fully up for it,” Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The team clearly thinks risking its medium-term future is worth gambling on its best shot at a title in eight years, and resultantly momentum has swung dramatically in Red Bull Racing favour since its heavy defeat at the Spanish Grand Prix just eight weeks ago.

Mercedes, on the other hand, has admitted it won’t bring any new parts to the W12 this season.

It’s unfamiliar territory for Mercedes. Though it’s been challenged in its sparkling 2014–20 title-winning era, it has never been so lacking in pace to settle for second place as Hamilton did in Styria.

“What’s tough is that it’s the first race in eight years where you’re just lacking the pace,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told British TV. “You feel they are eking away… consolidating their performance, so we’ve just got to get our heads together and get the best out of the package that we have.”

Wolff is adamant there’s performance to unlock from its car through set-up and experimentation alone, but while its engineers analyse the data, Red Bull Racing has opened a 40-point title lead and Verstappen sits atop the standings by 18 points.

“Naturally they are just faster than us,” Hamilton said in defeat. “There’s not a lot I can do in that respect.

“I’ve just got to keep trying to do the best job I can each weekend.”

But without Red Bull Racing’s developmental firepower backing his campaign, his route to a record-breaking eighth title is narrowing by the race.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protests
Patty and Ariya off to Tokyo Games
England through to Euro 2020 quarters as Ukraine await
France stunned by Switzerland, Spain advance on dramatic day at Euro 2020
Curtain up for record-chasing Djokovic at Wimbledon
Belgium knock out Portugal, Czechs end Dutch dreams
Verstappen unbeatable in Styria
Italy see off battling Austria to join Denmark in Euro 2020 quarters
Verstappen puts Red Bull on home pole in Styria
Khun Gunn aiming to shoot high in Tokyo
Anurak takes over men’s teams in caretaker capacity
Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled
Vagabond’s sevens series gets the green light
Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock exit
England clinch top spot in Euro 2020 group, Croatia through

 

Phuket community
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations

The fact is, no matter how this virus came to be in the Wuhan population, China lied and covered it ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@r u sure, I have many years a retirement visa. In May I got at Immigration office a certificate of...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Kurt, It's too late registration on PMW.com is closed to non work permit foreigners. The line @...(Read More)

Prayut arrives in Phuket

It was Prayut's insistence of relaxing rules for Songkran that led to the epidemic we are in no...(Read More)

Regulatory chaos spoils Phuket’s reopening

Loyalty Lobby is reporting a rule change 2 days ago- the tests must be prepaid but as there is no wa...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Infections are up rising in tandem with vaccinations of a poor vaccine as people abandon masks and S...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I am not eligible as I'm registered at a hotel not the home I've resided in since 2012. So...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

Don’t worry, both Delta and Delta+ coming soon. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@Kurt What kind of visa do you have? A legit one I presume? As far as I know people with valid visa...(Read More)

First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive

And how many were Thais on these planes, and how many have booked travel out of phuket with the same...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 