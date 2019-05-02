THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Mercedes breaks records, Ferrari hearts

BAKU: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was supposed to be a slam-dunk Ferrari weekend, but all the Scuderia took away from Baku was the realisation that rumours of Mercedes’s impending demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:10AM

Valtteri Bottas drove a perfect race around the Baku City Circuit. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Mercedes’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas tops the drivers’ table after his win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last Sunday (Apr 28). Photo: Wolfgang Wilhelm

Mercedes achieved a fourth consecutive one-two finish – the strongest start in F1 history. Photo: Srdjan Suki

The fourth edition of the Azeri street race was not an all-time classic but may well be looked back upon as an example of textbook execution by the German marque, which managed to lock out the front row of the grid and cruise to a one-two finish.

It’s the fourth race in succession Mercedes has claimed a perfect result, making this the strongest start to a season of any constructor in Formula One history.

The pain inflicted on Ferrari was twofold. Not only has it slumped to a 74-point deficit in the constructors standings – drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are 35 and 40 points respectively behind the table-topping Valtteri Bottas – but it was shown up as lacking the kind of racing nous required to mount a credible challenge to the team that has dominated F1 for a half-decade.

Boring, isn’t it?” Vettel quipped after finishing a close but ineffectual third. “It’s not just four races; it has been four years, more or less.”

But the four-time German champion is perceptive enough to know his team wasn’t dominated on the track so much as on the pit wall. Ferrari had a car quick enough to win, yet it failed to protect its vulnerabilities from the well-honed Mercedes machine.

Qualifying was where Ferrari’s weekend began to unravel. Leclerc’s crash in Q2 was undoubtedly his own responsibility, but Ferrari had put him on the low-grip medium-compound tyre on a slippery track, a strategy Mercedes had considered and rejected for being too risky on the treacherous track.

So Ferrari started the top-10 shootout compromised with just Vettel in contention. Mercedes smelt blood and moved in for the kill.

Understanding the importance of the slipstream on the long Baku straight, Mercedes strategists dummied Vettel on his final lap. Both Bottas and Hamilton left the pit lane early, baiting the German into following, but then stopped in the area marked for practice starts, forcing Sebastian to cruise past onto an empty circuit and set his pole attempt without that crucial tow.

The slipstream was worth up to 0.6 seconds. Vettel fell short by just 0.3.

If Mercedes was going to slip up, it would have been in managing the battle between its two drivers, but even here it was flawless. Hamilton and Bottas raced hard off the line, going side by side into the first two turns, but they left each other generous room to ensure the team’s one-two result was protected.

It compares poorly with the situation in Maranello, where Vettel’s de facto number-one status is causing tension and cannot be discounted as contributing to Leclerc’s crash, driven as he is to prove he’s deserving of equal status.

I think that what we did in the first races was put all the things together,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said. “The team didn’t do any mistakes, the strategy calls were right, the drivers didn’t put a foot wrong, and that made us win the first four races.

Then when you look at [Ferrari], they had more problems.”

No matter which way you cut it, the Scuderia has been outfoxed by the sharper team.

We are pushing as hard as we can, but obviously you need to respect that they are doing phenomenally well and getting their cars most of the time in the right place,” Vettel said. “[We have to] work harder, work better.”

But to work better than the experienced Mercedes team is a tall order, and after four races Ferrari is already running out of time.

 

 

Phuket community
Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Open question to Governor: Why are utterly incompetent and poorly trained thai drivers allowed on th...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

They keep releasing figures and percentages. True or fake? For what? Tourism is not percentages/book...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

There is always a 'time delay' in matters, that counts too for tourism decline. The world al...(Read More)

Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

The large debts of many thai people is the highest in 11 years ( Bangkokpost). Many never will be ab...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

D.,You are welcome. I feel honoured by you daily fascinated personal focus just on me only. Thanks. ...(Read More)

Rassada community gratefully receives army water supplies

The army did what the Phuket Governor suppose to do with his large emergency fund. Guess the army wi...(Read More)

 

