BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mental health dept warns about stress due to excessive news consumption

Mental health dept warns about stress due to excessive news consumption

BANGKOK: The Department of Mental Health has indicated concern for people who constantly follow news and social media updates to the point of stressing themselves out, noting that this is particularly the case when many serious developments are taking place.

health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 7 March 2022, 09:15AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Dr Warot Chotipittayasunon, a spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health, recommends that people take in an appropriate amount of news and exercise moderation, reports NNT.

He also suggested that people perform self-evaluations to determine whether news cycles are starting to affect their daily lives or cause stress and sleep problems.

Additionally, the spokesperson said people who find themselves constantly needing to stay informed on new developments may wish to focus on other activities to relax their minds.

PaintFX

Dr Warot explained that people suffering from Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) can have volatile emotions and experience anxiety when not online. They generally spend more than six hours looking at screens each day and obsessively use Facebook, Twitter and other information-related apps.

Dr Warot further noted that people exhibiting such symptoms may want to consult a psychiatrist.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Ao Por, Koh Yao islands
Tangmo’s death ‘an accident’
Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case
Phuket marks 592 new COVID cases, one more death
Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road
NCSA warns heightened cyber threats following Ukraine invasion
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020
Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks
China’s annual parliament opens in key year for Xi
Displaced Ukrainians pack trains to western border
Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight
Don’t take Favipiravir without prescription, Phuket hospital warns
Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths
Chalong underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

 

Phuket community
Woman hit by car on Phuket’s main road

If he was driving slow and tried to miss her, why did it take 80 meters to stop? I guess his "...(Read More)

Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

great work. 1 h of CPR takes a lot of commitment. respect. the first good news today.. hopefully not...(Read More)

Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks

If I wanted crypto to supercede cash, $USD in particular- what actions would I perform to enable it...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Canada eliminated the death penalty in the mid 70's so Thailand will have to take that possible ...(Read More)

Tangmo’s death ‘an accident’

Mama won't be happy- blows all her conspiracy theories out the window. Pimping her daughter'...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russia has been a huge supporter of NRA as fomenting civil unrest is Putin's MO, the irony of h...(Read More)

Busy days for Phuket airport in March

The idea that there will be busy days for Phuket airport while the world is in turmoil because a war...(Read More)

PayPal use extended until end of year

I will never doubt Feng Shui again.... I will never doubt Feng Shui again... I will never...... ...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Thai police oppose bail of a canadian Court in relation with a canadian suspect? The Thai police put...(Read More)

Police to oppose bail in Jimi Sandhu case

Killed Jimi Sandhu silently not longer presented being Canadian as said previously by Thai officials...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 