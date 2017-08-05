PHUKET: Police are looking for three assailants who attacked two men with piece of wood after leaving a nightlife venue before dawn this morning (Aug 5).

Saturday 5 August 2017, 12:38PM

Police were called to just north of the Heroines Monument at 4:50am by a passer-by after the two men – Krisana Norrachat and Ponanan Norrachat, both 30 years old and both from Phichit province – were attacked.

Capt Natthi Pichitchainithimet of Thalang Police and fellow officers arrived to find a black-red Honda scooter on the ground. Krisana had a deep gash above his right eye and Ponanan was bleeding from his right ear.

About 500 metres away police found piece of wood believed to have been used in the attack.

Both men taken to Thalang Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Krisana and Ponanan told police they had just left an entertainment venue in Thalang when three “teenagers” on a motorbike pulled up alongside, attacked them and sped off.

Krisana was knocked off the bike while Ponanan tried to run away.

However, the attackers gave chase and caught up with Ponanan before he got no further than the central reservation, where they beat him to the ground with the piece of wood.

Capt Natthi said, “We believe they had an argument at the entertainment venue, which led to the attack.”

The venue that was reportedly trading so late through the night was not identified.

“Police will check CCTV cameras in the area to track down these men and bring them to face the law,” Capt Natthi said.