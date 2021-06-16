The Phuket News
Men arrested for stealing electrical cables from hotel

PHUKET: Wichit Police have arrested two men while the pair were in the process of stealing electrical cables from a building under construction at a resort in Ao Yon that is currently partly open to guests.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 10:33AM

Wichit Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong explained that a staffer at the Panwa Boutique Beachfront resort reported to police on Saturday (June 13) that several cables had been stolen from the site.

Officers went to investigate and found that some steel fittings and a lot of electrical cabling had been stolen.

Police continued their investigation, and arrested two men ‒ who  Lt Col Thammasan named only as Naret ‘Chuei’ and Thanaporn ‘Ki’ ‒ at the resort yesterday (June 15) while they were stealing more cables at the same building of the hotel.

Police also seized a motorbike as an item of evidence, Lt Col Thammasan added.

One of the men confessed that he used to steal cables with another friend, Lt Col Thammasan noted. Police are investigating and collecting evidence to press charges for those thefts, he added.

“The men confessed that they are unemployed and sell the stolen items to buy drugs,” Lt Col Thammasan said. 

Lt Col Thammasan confirmed that Naret and Thanaporn were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for the cable thefts from the Panwa Boutique Beachfront resort.

