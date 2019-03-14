THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Memorable Full Moon Dinner at Kata Rocks

Start From: Wednesday 20 March 2019, 05:30PM to Wednesday 20 March 2019, 10:00PM

Executive Chef Laia is delighted to host an unforgettable Full Moon Dinner 'On the Rocks' in a secluded location right by the sea. Celebrate the event under the romantic light of a full moon with our exclusive gourmet three course 'Full Moon' inspired menu. It begins with a starter choice of marinated flash-seared salmon skewer with sour cream, salmon roe and dill, or crab tartar with green apple, fennel and avocado. The main course offers either poached Boston Lobster, tagliatelle and bisque emulsion or grilled Wagyu Rib Eye with Portobello Mushrooms and truffled mashed potatoes. Vanilla panna cotta with raspberry sorbet and fresh berries plus coffee and petit fours complete this incredible dining experience. Kata Rocks' 'Dining On the Rocks' is the ultimate destination dining experience in Phuket. Seaside candlelit meals start as the sun sets into the Andaman Sea with scenic Koh Poo in the foreground. The special Full Moon Dinner 'On the Rocks' is priced at THB 3,500++ with drink pairing options available. Seating is limited to 24 guests and advanced reservation is required. For information or reservations kindly email dining@katarocks.com or call (66) 076 370777.

Person : Kata Rocks
Address : Kata Rocks, Kata Beach
Phone : 076 370777

 

Security:

Phuket community
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Why should charges even be considered against the truck driver HE was going the right way. Ghost Ri...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Seeing everyday uneducated ignorant motorbikes and motorbike sidecar drivers approving on the wrong ...(Read More)

Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign

Hope coming days we also will read in Thai press about the 'World Freedom Day' on March 14th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

One person certainly "drunk" was the reporter.. "new" pick up... no way... recen...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Som nam na. I feel bad for the deceased's parents and family, but he got what he asked for. Pe...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

A ghost rider is a ghost rider. Nothing to comment on that. Just that the correct car driver has a l...(Read More)

Phuket among provinces to be transformed into ‘smart city’

Oh boy, well, at least you didn't use the word 'hub' in the story. How about trying to ...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

It's amazing that the story is completely different in "The Thaiger" than here....(Read More)

Motorbike hangs 10m above ground after crash

Hahaha, one must see the photo to believe it. But now serious, the RTP decision ( contradictory thai...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

IF they are going to ban riding in the rear of pickups they will need to start with the Tuk TUks whi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
QSI Food Competition 2019
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 