The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Melissa McCarthy true to formula in ‘Thunder Force’

Melissa McCarthy true to formula in ‘Thunder Force’

With cinemas currently closed in Phuket luckily film fans can turn to streaming services for some entertainment. Once again worldwide we have seen Netflix get the jump on cinema chains due to the pandemic and they are proudly showing the brand-new Melissa McCarthy (Brides Maids) film ‘Thunder Force’.

World-EntertainmentEntertainment
By David Griffiths

Sunday 2 May 2021, 11:00AM

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Thunder Force (2021). Image: IMDB

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Thunder Force (2021). Image: IMDB

Written and directed by McCarthy’s real-life husband Ben Falcone (Superintelligence), Thunder Force sees her play Lydia – a dock worker who has always regretted the argument that ended her friendship with her former friend in high school, Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer – The Help).

The fight itself was over Emily never wanting to have fun – instead she wanted to spend all her time studying so that she could one day develop a way to destroy the mutants that plague society and killed her parents.

In the present day Emily is now the owner of one of the biggest scientific firms in the world and the world is still plagued by these mutants, which include the deadly Laser (Pom Klementieff – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2) and the just plain strange The Crab (Jason Bateman – Juno).

Determined to make things right between them again Lydia reaches out to Emily on the night of their high school reunion and the disastrous result sees the pair become superheroes.

Now the world finally has a duo that can stand up to the mutants but that also suddenly sees the new-found heroes thrust into the middle of a political election that sees the larger than life celebrity known as The King (Bobby Cannavale – Superintelligence) take on the mild-mannered and serious Rachel Gonzalez (Melissa Ponzio – The Walking Dead).

For fans of superhero movies there was no way that Thunder Force was ever going to stack up against anything that Marvel or DC could ever deliver, but for fans of comedy – well you might be in for a little bit of a surprising treat.

To Ben Falcone’s credit he doesn’t try to make Thunder Force anything it isn’t. From the get-go he would have wanted this film to be mentioned alongside films like Galaxy Quest. While Thunder Force is not exactly a parody of a Marvel film it is the next best thing. It is loud and it is dumb, but at the end day it does what it is designed to do – make its audience laugh.

QSI International School Phuket

The key to whether or not you not you enjoy this film all comes down to whether or not you normally like the comedy styling of Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy doesn’t do anything different here to what she has been doing for the last decade in cinema. Once again she plays a character who sees herself as a ‘loser’. There are jokes about her looks, jokes about her weight, lots of slap-stick comedy and once again her character has to do things she never ever thought she was capable of. Yep, if you’ve seen a majority of McCarthy’s films you’ll know exactly what to expect. But hey, if what she does works, why should she change it?

Aside from McCarthy the rest of the actors and actresses here also seem to have a hell of a lot of fun. Bobby Cannavale seems to be his element playing an over-the-top rogue while Octavia Spencer seems to relish one of the lighter roles of her career. Then there is Jason Bateman who once again re-creates the comedy magic that he had with McCarthy in Identity Thief.

Thunder Force is your typical Melissa McCarthy shtick. You are either going to watch it and laugh along or you’ll be wondering why on earth everybody around is laughing at a film that you find unfunny.

3/5 Stars

Thunder Force is currently available in Phuket on a number of streaming services.

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Celebrating 160,000 Life Bags and Preparing for the Road Ahead
[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #2 - Nai Harn!
Sustainably Yours: It’s a ‘Seaspiracy’
A Meal with… The Chef of Longevity
‘Mortal Kombat’ returns for the fans
Soi Dog warns importance of global animal health overlooked in fight against pandemics
UWC Thailand becomes Full Member in the Global UWC Movement
360 Degrees, Yes Please!
Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories
Dust in the Wind
Nobody: High action fun, but not for the squeamish
Green Thoughts: Greening your garden
Unleashed: It’s all in the bite…
From London to Moscow, ’The Courier’ unveils the real life of a Cold War spy
Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival

 

Phuket community
Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way

As long a construction-work educated insular /blocking matters thinking/dictating otherworldly per...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

Right now, don't even think about herd immunity. That is just dreaming/wishful thinking. Nothing...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

The panicking 'wip-wap' behavior, overnight a total 15D/14N quarantine order again for touri...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Many Phuket hotels are empty, are not available to be a quarantine hotel? Why not? What block the ho...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

How much is diff between Government and arr. foreigners Q-hotel rates?Thai can't resist a discri...(Read More)

Vaccine app seizes up on its first day

Same people responsible for the online immigration reporting, 555?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

By all means allow private access to vaccines but lets keep a watch on what private hospital groups ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

The whole vaccination program for Phuket is no more than a media appeasement- not thought through or...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Jeez- it cn't be that hard to find empty hotel rooms in Phuket at the moment. Sunwing in Kamala ...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

At home quarantine? Recipe for a Thai variant: 2 parts capitalist greed, 1 part ignorance. Bake at n...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 