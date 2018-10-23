THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Melbourne Cup Race Day in Phuket

The Melbourne Cup hosted by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us is odds-on to be your favourite fundraiser this year!

CommunityEntertainment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 October 2018, 11:00AM

The Pavilions Fashions on the Field competition

The Pavilions Fashions on the Field competition

Dressed to impress - Guests enjoying last year’s event

Dressed to impress - Guests enjoying last year’s event

On this stylish, fun-filled day, guests will be treated to five hours of free-flow food and beverages including bubbles, white, pink, red and more at Outrigger Laguna Beach Resort’s Similan Ballroom on Tuesday, 6th November.

Don your best racewear attire to participate in The Pavilions Fashions on the Field competition. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Hat, Best Dressed Lady, Gentleman and Couple and the table with the most stylishly dressed guests.

At 11am, after the atmosphere builds, the famous thoroughbred horse race will be screened. When the last horse is past the post, the dance party begins in earnest.

For guests wishing to find amazing deals for their next holidays, there will also be fabulous prizes to bid on, raffles and lucky draw prizes.

With amazing food, prizes and dancing this will be a thrilling event for horse racing novices as well as for veteran Melbourne Cup enthusiasts.

The Melbourne Cup is organised by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us as a fundraiser to benefit both charities.

New Paths Retreat

The Good Shepherd has many projects around the island that help those-in-need through support, counselling and education in local camps and poor villages. The Good Shepherd School, Phuket Town caters to over 240 students, as well as the BanYa Learning Centre in Thalang, which caters to over 100 Myanmar national children and aims to prepare students for acceptance into Thai schools.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us works to improve the economic opportunities and life chances of disadvantaged youth by funding and implementing high-quality English language education. The Foundation teaches English for free to over 600 underprivileged Thai children in governmental schools on the island and runs an after school programme, Coconut Club, which works with 200 children who are orphans or whose families are not able to look after them.

Thanks to Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, The Phuket News, The Thaiger, Creative Concept and many other sponsors, this year’s Melbourne Cup promises to be spectacular and we hope to see you there.

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 9am to 2pm
Location: Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, Similan Ballroom
Ticket Donation: B3,000
Be the first out of the gate to get your tickets!

For tickets, contact Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th Tel: 0812 702 180 or Tina Hall at info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org Tel: 080 143 9554.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Charity Quiz for the Good Shepherd Centre
RIP Joey Lee - To a much loved local character
Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka
Chalong Bay Wonderland - The people behind the improbable success story
Peranakannitat Museum in Phuket Town
The Lifestyle Village - An ambitious future for Phuket Boat Lagoon
#fight4Phuket
It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition
I need my arms! Don’t be dragged down the road by your dog
Lessons in love: The Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town
Phuket students to be Taiji Cove ‘mini-monitors’
The world of a Pop Surrealism artist
The child listener
Yoga...is not a dirty word
Hungry ghosts, red turtles - The Por Tor Festival

 

Phuket community
Probe into Phoenix salvage death sinks

Today, 29 Oct., How about the Phoenix salvage? Just pass by clueless RTP officers. Someone thai Offi...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official

When bids closing in 2020, the construction doesn't start in 2020. It will take first another y...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official

Haha brilliant ! Best laugh I have had all week ! 2023 ..... stunning !!...(Read More)

‘He made us champions’: Leicester fans honour Vichai

what a wonderful man will be sadly missed RIP...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official

I don't believe it. Local Officials were promising us in 2015 also that Chalong Underpass woul...(Read More)

Tourism packages promised

great Mr foot has hit the problem right on the head, say no more...(Read More)

US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit

Indeed, Embassies can't be blamed, they just follow instruction of their respective Ministries o...(Read More)

Officials deny ‘irregularities’ in artificial coral reef project

Thai love "multi-million baht" projects. It give room to many financial 'misunderstan...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital set to open next April

Why the 'glass walls' not have tinted glass? Must be a oven inside without use of many airco...(Read More)

US Embassy in Thailand to cease providing income affidavit

I'm not sure why people are blaming the embassies- this actually stems from a decision the Thai ...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
PST 21 - 24 NOV 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Lofty Phuket
Thai Residential

 