Melbourne Cup Race Day in Phuket

The Melbourne Cup hosted by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us is odds-on to be your favourite fundraiser this year!

CommunityEntertainment

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 October 2018, 11:00AM

On this stylish, fun-filled day, guests will be treated to five hours of free-flow food and beverages including bubbles, white, pink, red and more at Outrigger Laguna Beach Resort’s Similan Ballroom on Tuesday, 6th November.

Don your best racewear attire to participate in The Pavilions Fashions on the Field competition. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Hat, Best Dressed Lady, Gentleman and Couple and the table with the most stylishly dressed guests.

At 11am, after the atmosphere builds, the famous thoroughbred horse race will be screened. When the last horse is past the post, the dance party begins in earnest.

For guests wishing to find amazing deals for their next holidays, there will also be fabulous prizes to bid on, raffles and lucky draw prizes.

With amazing food, prizes and dancing this will be a thrilling event for horse racing novices as well as for veteran Melbourne Cup enthusiasts.

The Melbourne Cup is organised by The Good Shepherd and Phuket Has Been Good To Us as a fundraiser to benefit both charities.

The Good Shepherd has many projects around the island that help those-in-need through support, counselling and education in local camps and poor villages. The Good Shepherd School, Phuket Town caters to over 240 students, as well as the BanYa Learning Centre in Thalang, which caters to over 100 Myanmar national children and aims to prepare students for acceptance into Thai schools.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us works to improve the economic opportunities and life chances of disadvantaged youth by funding and implementing high-quality English language education. The Foundation teaches English for free to over 600 underprivileged Thai children in governmental schools on the island and runs an after school programme, Coconut Club, which works with 200 children who are orphans or whose families are not able to look after them.

Thanks to Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, The Phuket News, The Thaiger, Creative Concept and many other sponsors, this year’s Melbourne Cup promises to be spectacular and we hope to see you there.

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 9am to 2pm

Location: Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, Similan Ballroom

Ticket Donation: B3,000

Be the first out of the gate to get your tickets!

For tickets, contact Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th Tel: 0812 702 180 or Tina Hall at info@phukethasbeengoodtous.org Tel: 080 143 9554.