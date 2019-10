Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019

Start From: Tuesday 5 November 2019, 09:00AM to Tuesday 5 November 2019, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Ladies and Gentleman of Phuket, The Good Shepherd, Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation and Angsana Laguna Phuket are thrilled to be hosting the Melbourne Cup 2019 here on the island, Tuesday 5th November from 9 am to 2 pm. Dress code: At the Races Venue: Angsana Laguna Phuket FREE FLOW FOOD & BEVERAGES Donation: 3,000 Baht Reserve your ticket at tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org