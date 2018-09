Start From: Tuesday 6 November 2018, 09:00AM to Tuesday 6 November 2018, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On Tuesday 6th November watch The Race That Stops The Nation at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort. From 9am to 2pm enjoy this elegant fundraiser with five hours of free flow food and beverages, Fashions on the Field, amazing prizes and much more. Book now with Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th Tel: 0812 702 180.