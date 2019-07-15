Mekong water level lowest in 10 years

THAILAND: The water level in the Mekong river is the lowest level in 10 years, according to local media reports.



By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 July 2019, 09:47AM

The water level of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom’s Muang district. Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai

The water level, 2.60m, is about 10 metres below the spill-over point on the Mekong river bank, which is 13m high. In the same period last year, the water was about 12m high. The meteorological station in Nakhon Phanom revealed that this year's average rain volume has been about 90 millimetres, much lower than the roughly 300mm recorded last year. Moreover, a long dry period during this year's rainy season has brought a severe drought, lowering the water in the Mekong to a critical level. The drought has also caused water in the Mekong's tributaries such as Nam Kam, Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram to be about 20-30% of their holding capacities. The problem is certain to get worse unless rain starts.