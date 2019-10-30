THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Medvedev stunned by Chardy at Paris Masters, Khachanov out

Medvedev stunned by Chardy at Paris Masters, Khachanov out

TENNIS: Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock second-round defeat by French world number 65 Jeremy Chardy at the Paris Masters on Tuesday (October 29), ending his bid to reach a seventh straight final, while his fellow Russian Karen Khachanov's title defence met a quick end.

Tennis
By AFP

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 09:24AM

Medvedev saw his run of six consecutive finals come to an end. Photo: AFP

Medvedev saw his run of six consecutive finals come to an end. Photo: AFP

Medvedev, who has climbed to world number four after his brilliant run of form, took the opening set but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 loss at Bercy Arena.

"It's a shame. At first, I was angry (after the match) for 10-15 minutes, but afterwards you understand that it's life," said the 23-year-old.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Even though I lost, I can take it as an experience."

Chardy, roared on by the home crowd in the French capital, saved nine break points in a dramatic deciding set to book a last-16 clash against either 15th seed John Isner or Chile's Cristian Garin.

Medvedev's run of finals dated back to July, during which he had claimed the Cincinnati and Shanghai Masters titles and lost an epic US Open championship match to Rafael Nadal.

The second set on Tuesday ended a streak of 19 consecutive sets won by Medvedev, while the eventual loss snapped a nine-match winning run.

He appeared in control after breaking in the 10th game to seal the opener, but grew frustrated as Chardy hit back to level.

The fourth seed dominated for much of the third, but time and again Chardy held on, staving off three break points in the second game and four more in the fourth.

Medvedev cracked to trail 4-3, and although he carved out another break-point opportunity as Chardy served for the match, the qualifier recovered to close out victory.

"At the end there everything was shaking, but I had nothing to lose," said Chardy.

Earlier on Tuesday, defending champion Khachanov lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 to German Jan-Lennard Struff.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Khachanov beat four top-10 players, including Novak Djokovic in the final, to win the 2018 tournament, but was knocked out after an indifferent second-round display this time around.

The early exit ends the world number eight's slim hopes of qualifying for next month's ATP Tour Finals in London.

Struff, ranked 36th, will next face either former Bercy winner Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Italian 10th seed Matteo Berrettini in the last 16.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev boosted his hopes of qualifying for next month's ATP Tour Finals, where he would be the defending champion, by swatting aside Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-3.

The 22-year-old, who holds the seventh and penultimate qualifying place, thrashed Verdasco in under an hour and will take on either Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov or Monte Carlo Masters winner Fabio Fognini in the third round.

Shapovalov, who won his maiden ATP title in Stockholm a fortnight ago, booked his spot in the second round for the first time when his opponent Gilles Simon retired injured with the opening set level at 2-2 in their match.

Lucky loser Corentin Moutet became the fifth Frenchman to reach the last 32 this week with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic to set up a tie with world number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday.

"I don't want to say that I'm impressed by him or any other player," Moutet said of Djokovic.

Elsewhere, Kyle Edmund ended an eight-match losing streak by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-3 to boost his hopes of being selected for Britain's Davis Cup finals squad.

Australian youngster Alex de Minaur, who lost to Roger Federer in the Basel final on Sunday, saw off Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-4, while Taylor Fritz won an all-American clash with Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov came from behind to see off home wildcard Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Everton ease pressure on Silva, Man City into League Cup quarters
Melbourne Cup tickets to help fund retired horse welfare
Sonny Bill mulls mega-money Wolfpack offer: report
'It's crazy': Tiger Woods secures record 82nd US PGA Tour win in Japan
Gatland to leave Wales after World Cup, following Springbok loss
Hamilton wins Mercedes’s 100th race with Mexican masterclass
England stun New Zealand in classic to reach World Cup final
Heavyweights New Zealand, England clash in blockbuster World Cup semi
Thai football team in highest spot in decade
Wales' Liam Williams out of Rugby World Cup with ankle injury
Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner
Liverpool, Chelsea win on road as Messi, Mertens and Haaland set records
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to launch special registration opportunities
Nuengrutai first woman to coach Thai League 1 side
Rapinoe named but Modric, Neymar miss out on Ballon D'Or shortlist

 

Phuket community
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

GT, no need to classify normal infra structures as something 'perfect'. And, .. Officialdom ...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

How does coming out of a side street into the flow of traffic consist of right of way Insp K? Your ...(Read More)

TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi

Another "prototype " to be rolled out, will end up in the same bin as so many other failed...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

Whay not FREE or we pay you. ...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wondering when to get towers on the beaches of Phuket, so the guards have a little better control. ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

Been here for years on a Retirement Non O-A which expired on my last visit to states. I also had a s...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

perhaps it is better simply require expats to pay forefront a substantial deposit before they are ad...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"Is itn't coming from left has first way"As you live near there,you should know that V...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket