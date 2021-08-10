The Phuket News
Medics focused on COVID granted legal immunity

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry is set to issue an executive decree to provide healthcare professionals looking after COVID-19 patients with immunity from legal liability.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 August 2021, 07:56AM

A nurse receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s General Hospital. As of Monday, 700 medics and frontline workers at the hospital had registered for the US-made vaccine. A vial contains six doses, which must be administered within six hours from reconstitution. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday (Aug 9) that as the pandemic has sent cases soaring rapidly across Thailand, resources and medical personnel are running short.

“The decree is intended to reassure medical personnel and those involved in handling the COVID-19 situation that they can concentrate fully on their work without having to worry about getting sued.

“They won’t be held responsible, as long as they carry out their duty honestly without gross negligence or discrimination,” Mr Anutin said.

He went on to say that the decree will also protect those who are tasked with procuring COVID-19 vaccines, as long as they act honestly and make a decision based on empirical evidence.

The ministry will gather feedback from all stakeholders, he said, adding that the draft has yet to be submitted to any agencies.

The move came after public criticism over the government’s alleged mishandling over COVID-19 vaccine procurement and several individuals which they believe are involved in the matter.

But Mr Anutin swiftly brushed aside such criticism yesterday.

“The decree will offer reassurance to those carrying out duties related to COVID-19,” he said.

“We don’t want doctors and nurses to worry about any lawsuits. We want to boost their morale so they can devote their time to looking after patients.”

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said that the department has been assigned to draw up the executive decree.

The decree, he said, will cover frontline medics, village health volunteers, those involved in procuring medical equipment, medicines and vaccines, employees of state, private, and field hospitals, as well as ambulance drivers.

Thanyapura

“However, the decree will not cover all cases. It will not cover those who act with gross negligence. The decree will not deprive damaged parties of the right to compensation,” Dr Tares said.

Itthaporn Kanacharoen, secretary-general to the Medical Council of Thailand, said that doctors and other medical occupational networks have welcomed the ministry’s move, calling it a way to support and encourage medics and frontline workers.

He said that as COVID-19 is an emerging disease, treatment guidelines can change based on new information.

“We are happy to have the law to support us because we have been working in a very tough situation and under many limitations,” he said.

Senator Jate Siratharanont, chairman of the Senate committee on public health, voiced support for the decree, saying if the draft is approved by the cabinet, it will be presented to parliament during the current session.

As the decree also confers legal immunity to individuals who are tasked with procuring COVID-19 vaccines, it will certainly be targeted for scrutiny by the opposition and trigger a fierce debate in parliament, he noted.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Network of People Protecting the Country, along with the Thai Mai Thon (Thais Won’t Tolerate It) group yesterday petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Mr Anutin, and permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit over their handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Also targeted in the petition were Government Pharmaceutical Organisation director Vitoon Danwiboon, Department of Medical Services director-general Somsak Akkasilp, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party MP, posted on Facebook saying the executive decree is mainly intended to protect policymakers who are involved in vaccine procurement.

Thailand logged 149 more COVID-19 fatalities and 19,603 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported yesterday.

Phuket community
Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime

If the killer needed money urgently, how could he know how much money Nicole had in her backpack? Of...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Can we please show more respect to each other and contribute positively? Pointing to each other or o...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

Which Official said about 2 weeks ago: "We hope to have the infection numbers down within 2 wee...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Contribution to those who are desperate is not only about donating. Why not ask all visitors pay 500...(Read More)

Mobile Commerce Bus service to help local communities

Another way for someone to get rich scheme. You see 40%-60% discount. Wow, so that means to local bu...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

@ Pascale, I many years did donate here and there when I saw the need/ was asked. But as my mother s...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

@Pascale, don't derail, I was writing about the noble thinking of Sympassion, not about myself. ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Mr Ed- I get the feeling Chiangrai's comment is in the wrong thread- it makes no sense or releva...(Read More)

Mobile Commerce Bus service to help local communities

Great idea that will make it even more difficult for actual tax paying shops to stay in business. ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

I am with you too Pascale! Cheers!!...(Read More)

 

